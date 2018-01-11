Red has been a powerful color for the past few seasons and is showing no signs of slowing down. The bold hue dominated runways and red carpets in the form of clothing, accessories and beauty during 2017. Now in the New Year, stars such as Jessica Chastain, Gal Gadot and Reese Witherspoon (among many other fashionable celebs) have been seen rocking a variety of gorgeous red dresses proving that the bright and bold color is here to stay. Each of the women opted for a classic yet stylish silhouette; Chastain wore a long-sleeve Ralph Lauren Collection dress to the Inaugural Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society Award Ceremony in Hollywood, Gadot rocked a Wonder Woman-worthy red midi dress to a GQ party, and Witherspoon attended the 18th Annual AFI Awards at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills in a knee-length red shift dress. If you’re looking to try out a chic, stylish and empowering red dress for yourself, we’ve rounded up five of the best under-$100 styles that are sexy, fun and sure to make a stylish statement.

Buy It! Mango Bow Belted Dress, $29.99 (0rig. $59.99); mango.com

Buy It! Boohoo Rella Off the Shoulder Dip Hem Skater Dress, $29 (orig. $49); boohoo.com

Buy It! New York & Company Gabrielle Union Collection – Long-Sleeve Dress, $39.97 (orig. $79.95); nyandcompany.com

Buy It! Nightwalker The Elsa Dress, $91.20 (orig. $114); shopbop.com

Buy It! Topshop Asymmetrical Ruffle Midi Dress, $95; nordstrom.com

Which red dresses are you loving? Comment below and let us know!