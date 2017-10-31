Trend to Try: The Best Pink and Red Dresses Under $100

Stars have proved this week that the combination of pink and red is no longer reserved for cliché Valentine’s Day outfits. In fact, quite the opposite — this pair of hues is glamorous and bold any time of year. Just take a cue from these three stylish celebs: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley chose an embellished colorblock Attico ensemble paired with a sparkly Victoria Beckham clutch, Busy Philipps dressed down her pink and red colorblock midi dress with chunky black oxfords and Kate Bosworth stunned in an Oscar de la Renta pink tulle gown with red sequins.

And now it’s easier than ever to get the look. We’ve found the best under-$100 styles to try for your next night out. Keep scrolling to shop four affordable favorites right now.

Buy It! Waterlily Jacquard Straight Neck Dress, $69; urbanoutfitters.com

Buy It! On the Bright Side Wrap Dress, $50; nastygal.com

Buy It! Missguided Tall Open Back Floral Dress, $60; asos.com

Buy It! PrettyLittleThing Print Scarf Shirt Dress, $38; prettylittlething.com