Our Affordable Obsession Of the Day: Marigold Statement Earrings

Marigold is one of the hottest hues of the season – it’s low-key glam and makes us feel happy, which is exactly why we’re so obsessed with these tassel earrings from Vanessa Mooney. Tassel statement earrings are so much fun to wear and have been the go-to accessory of the season since spring. In this gorgeous golden hue they feel elegant and rich – plus, they’re guaranteed to automatically brighten up any outfit. The best part is that despite their luxurious feel, they only cost $40! Try pairing them with a plaid boyfriend blazer and vintage-inspired straight jeans for a cool, street-style vibe or wear them with a polka dot dress for a special occasion. No matter what you pair them with, they’ll make your outfit shine.

Buy It! Vanessa Mooney Astrid Knotted Tassel Earrings, $40; revolve.com