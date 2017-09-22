Our Affordable Obsession of the Day: Everlane's Mockneck Sweater

We love Everlane for so many reasons and this mockneck sweater is definitely one of them. Its cotton material makes it easy and layerable and perfect for those in between, fickle fall days (you know the ones where you’re freezing in the morning and by lunchtime you’re dripping sweat?). It’s versatile and chic – two of the best things a sweater can be. And for only $50 you don’t have to feel bad about buying it in every color! Try pairing it with a denim skirt or your favorite jeans on the weekend and a blazer and trousers for the office. Either way, we bet this sweater is going to become a staple in your fall wardrobe.

Buy It! Everlane The Cotton Mockneck Crop Sweater, $50; everlane.com