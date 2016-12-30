Can't Splurge on Lucy Hale's $2,995 Coat? Here Are Some Affordable Alternatives

If you didn’t open up a beautiful Burberry coat under your tree on Christmas day, well, you aren’t Lucy Hale. The Pretty Little Liars star was spotted (yeah, we went there) in a super-gorgeous number she received – and whether borrowed or bought, we’re jealous either way.

The star shared a photo of herself posing in front of her Christmas tree wearing a luxe, knee length leopard print coat, courtesy of stylist Lo VonRumpf. “When LoLo brings you Burberry, you wear it,” Hale captioned the Instagram post.

We did some digging, and found the exact shearling animal printed winter coat from the designer will cost you nearly $3,000 (it runs for $2,995 online). But if you’re not ready to invest thousands of dollars on the celebrity coat trend of 2016, you’re in luck: There are countless leopard print coat that are just as enticing as Hale’s Burberry one, but won’t break the bank. Plus, with all the year end sales happening for the until the start of 2017, now’s the time to snatch these pieces at a great discount. Check out our picks below.

H&M

Buy It! H&M Patterned Jacket, now $39.99 (was $79.99!); hm.com

CHICO’S

Buy It! Chico’s Animal Print Coat, now $49.99 (was $160!); chicos.com

NORDSTROM

Buy It! Evans Leopard Print Faux Fur Coat (Plus Size), $139 (with free shipping!); nordstrom.com

ZARA

Buy It! Zara Animal Print Coat, now $89.99 (was $129!); zara.com

