Whether you’re traveling and carrying luggage, going out with friends or merely looking to travel a bit lighter on your day-to-day, a chic crossbody bag is a must-have. It’s small enough to be streamlined but still fits your essentials (i.e. keys, phone, wallet and lipstick), it can be carried alone or with other bags and is one of the best hands-free options available (besides the fanny pack!). One of our favorite crossbody bags is this chain strap style from Mango. It’s simple and sophisticated and the metal hardware makes it look super expensive. For less than $30, you could practically get one in every color!

Buy It! Mango Chain Cross Body Bag, $29.99; mango.com