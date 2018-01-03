The New Year is officially underway and when it comes to making resolutions, getting in shape is usually at the top of the list. And the first step towards motivation is getting some cute workout gear, especially when it’s cute workout gear that’s on sale. Behold: Calvin Klein Underwear’s Carousel Bralette Set that’s currently marked down on Shopbop.com – and looks a lot like the one Khloé Kardashian wore to debut her baby bump (and which you’ve been obsessing over ever since). Not only are these awesome sports bras on sale, they’re even sold as a set. So if you’re in the market for some ultra cool and comfortable sports bras (which also happen to be loved by celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Ciara and many more) then we suggest heading over to Shopbop.com right now – before they’re gone!

Buy It! Calvin Klein Underwear Carousel Bralette Set, $32 (orig. $40); shopbop.com