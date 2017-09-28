7 Pieces Under $75 You Need to Buy from Shopbop's Major Sale

Shopbop is having one of its biggest and best sales of the season and if you haven’t already filled your cart up with trendy, fashionable pieces we’re here to help. With more than 18,000 (!!!) designer styles to choose from – including clothing, shoes, handbags, accessories and more – you may find yourself feeling a bit overwhelmed. Don’t stress! We’ve gone ahead and picked out 7 of the most fashionable styles that will take you from now through fall and beyond – all for under $75! Just remember to enter the promo code “EOTS17” at checkout to receive the insanely awesome discount of 20 percent off orders under $500 and 30 percent off orders of $500 and more.

Scroll down to shop our favorite affordable styles before the sale ends on September 29th!

Buy It! J.O.A. Off the Shoulder Dress, $53.20 (orig. on sale for $66.50)

Buy It! Levi’s Wedgie Icon Jeans, $70.40 (orig. $88)

Buy It! WAYF Vera Mock Neck Pullover, $63.20 (orig. $79)

Buy It! STYLEKEEPERS So Long Lover Ruffled Top, $66.08 (orig. on sale for $82.60)

Buy It! Phat Buddha Soho Work Out Leggings, $61.60 (orig. $77)

Buy It! WAYF Daria Ruffle Off Shoulder Dress, $47.52 (orig. on sale for $59.40)

Buy It! Commando Ballet Off the Shoulder Bodysuit, $62.40 (orig. $78)

What styles are you scoring from Shopbop’s sale? Comment below and let us know!