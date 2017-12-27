Trend to Try: The Best One-Shoulder Styles for Under $100

INSTAR (2); Shutterstock

Off-the-shoulder tops dominated as one of this year’s most prevailing trends but the latest way to show off your shoulders is the one-shoulder top. Mandy Moore, Brittany Snow and Margot Robbie (among other stylish celebs) have recently been seen rocking sexy one-shoulder silhouettes on the red carpet, proving that the ’80s-inspired style is here to stay. Each of the gorgeous actresses wore a bold statement-making look; Moore opted for a black ruffled top and leather-like pants, Snow wore a voluminous cutout jumpsuit to the premiere of Pitch Perfect 3 and Robbie shimmered in an asymmetrical sequin Saint Laurent dress at the Gotham Independent Film Awards. If you’re looking to try the one-shoulder trend out for yourself, we’ve rounded up five of the best under-$100 styles that are sexy, fun and sure to make a stylish statement.

Buy It! ASOS One Shoulder Ruffle Jumpsuit, $67; asos.com

Buy It! Missguided One-Shoulder Ruffle Top, $43.20 (orig. $72); nordstrom.com

Buy It! BB Dakota Clair Top, $85; revolve.com

Buy It! Topshop Bow One Shoulder Bodycon Dress, $75 (orig. $100); topshop.com

Buy It! BP. Print One Shoulder Top. $27 (orig. $45); nordstrom.com

Are you ready to try the one-shoulder trend? Comment below and let us know!