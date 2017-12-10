Is Victoria’s Secret Angel Adriana Lima walking away from lingerie modeling?

On Saturday, the Brazilian supermodel announced she was going to start being more selective about which jobs she takes, sharing a note to social media.

“I had received a call for the possibility of filming a sexy video of me to be posted and shared [on] social media. Even though I have done many of this type, something had changed in me,” she wrote on social media as she explained her decision.

Continued Lima, “A friend approached me to share that she was unhappy with her body [and] it made me think…that everyday in my life, I wake up thinking, how do I look? Was I going to be accepted in my job? And in that moment I realized that the majority of women probably wake up every morning trying to fit in a stereotype that society/[social media]/fashion etc imposed.”

“I thought that’s not a way of living and beyond that…. that’s not physically and mentally healthy, so I decided to make that change….. I will not take of my clothes anymore for a empty cause…..💜✨ #Embraceyouself#natureisbeautiful #naturalissexy#LOVEYOU,” said the 36-year-old.

In the same Instagram post, Lima also wrote that “If you allow me, I want to support you. I want you to know that I am here, we have know[n] eachother for [a] very long time, and I want to help if you allow me, to make you feel better.”

“I am tired of the impositions, we ‘as woman’ can’t be continuing [to live] in a world with such superficial values, it’s not fair for us,” she continued. “It’s physically and mentally not healthy.”

“I want to change it, in the name of my grandma, my mother, and all her ancestors that have been labeled, pressured, [and misunderstood,]” she continued. “I am next to you. And I will stand by you. Let’s f—— change the world. On behalf of my children, please allow me I am here.”

Lima has two daughters with her ex-husband Marko Jaric, Valentina, 8, and Sienna, 5.

PEOPLE’s requests for comment from Victoria’s Secret and Lima’s rep were not immediately returned.

While some fans are speculating Lima’s comments were directed at Victoria’s Secret, in November, the supermodel told PEOPLE that she has at least two more years to go before hanging up her Angel wings.

“I plan to be at 20. Two more years. Maybe more, I don’t know,” she shared with PEOPLE backstage at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai, which marked her 18th runway for the lingerie brand. “It’s nature. I’m working out, I’m being healthy, so let’s see how the body is going to turn out. But I enjoy it. So let’s say 20.”

“I feel very emotional to be part of it, in a good way. After so many years and to have a chance to see Victoria’s Secret go and have their fashion show internationally, it’s really an honor for me to be part of it. And every girl who is here deserves to be here. They’ve got what it takes to be an Angel. They have unbelievable personalities,” she added.