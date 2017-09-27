Adriana Lima Doesn’t Plan on Retiring From the Victoria’s Secret Runway Until 40: ‘If I Can Stay Longer, I Will’

Adriana Lima is an icon when it comes to the Victoria’s Secret runway. The Brazilian supermodel has been one of the lingerie brand’s Angels for nearly two decades, since 1999, and now that she’s 36, Lima sees no signs of slowing down, or retiring from the runway.

“That’s something that doesn’t come into my head,” she tells PEOPLE in a new interview featured in this week’s issue, on newsstands Friday. “My plan is to stay as long as my body allows me, at least until I am 40, so that’s four or so more years. But if I can stay longer, I will.”

This year, Lima and the rest of the Victoria’s Secret Angels will be heading to Shanghai, China for the first time. And her advice for first-timers—just have fun. “It’s a huge career opportunity to be in the Victoria’s Secret fashion show,” she says. “They’re going to have a great time,” she notes of the new class.

RELATED VIDEO: Why Adriana Lima Feels More Beautiful Than Ever

“The girls are fun and there’s not such a thing as competing with each other,” she adds. “It’s all about enjoying ourselves so I’m sure that they may be nervous but once they get together they realize it’s going to be easy, and it’s going to be a fun show.”

In the meantime, Lima is heading to reality TV. She’s the new host of Lifetime’s reality competition show American Beauty Star, which features 12 hairstylist and makeup artists contestants vying to be the next big thing in the beauty world. It airs Thursdays at 10:30/9:30c.

And while she was a little nervous about filming — “I was a little afraid because English is my second language” — “it went so well.” Plus, she also has Sir John, Beyoncé’s makeup artist, by her side, as he is a mentor on the show (in the way that Tim Gunn is for Project Runway). “I cannot think of someone more talented and kind. Plus, he had so many experiences that he shared with us.”

As for the contestants, “they are extremely talented,” she says. “But it’s not just about who is best. We learn about who they were prior to the show, their goals, where they get inspired, their struggles. They also show you a lot of hair and makeup tips to do at home.”

So, what’s her top tip for feeling beautiful? “It starts from the inside,” she says. “You can have expensive dresses or shoes, but if you’re not feeling great, you’re not going to shine.”

Read more from our new interview with Adriana Lima in this week’s issue, on newsstands Friday.