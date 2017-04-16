Adriana Lima Celebrates Easter with a Steamy Shower (and Some Chocolate) for Love Magazine

We wouldn’t normally recommend combining gorging on chocolate Easter bunnies and showering, but Adriana Lima is an exception to most rules.

The model teamed up with Love magazine, the U.K. fashion magazine famous for recruiting celebrities like Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner for their annual Christmas advent calendar, to celebrate the Easter holiday as only they can.

While kids were searching for hidden eggs and checking out their Easter baskets on Sunday, the NSFW video of the 35-year-old model hit Instagram. To the tune of The Weather Girls’ “It’s Raining Men,” Lima strips down as water covers her toned body. Although her clothing didn’t last long, her waterproof mascara and lipstick — she rocks both red and blue shades — persevere through the sultry shower session.

Things take a turn for the weird when an Easter bunny you might have recently encountered at the mall appears, only to hand the Brazilian bombshell a chocolate treat.

Lima took to Instagram to share the rest of her holiday festivities, donning a bright pink lip as she posed with a group of women and for a selfie while holding a red drink.

“Happy Easter,” she captioned one of the snaps, along with bunny and lips emoji.