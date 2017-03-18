Adriana Lima: ‘I Want People to Look at Me Beyond My Face and Body’

Supermodel Adriana Lima wants people to know she’s more than just a pretty face.

The 35-year-old Brazilian Victoria’s Secret Angel posted an inspirational Instagram on Friday after attending a talk with spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar at the World Happiness Summit in Miami.

“I WANT PEOPLE TO LOOK AT ME BEYOND MY FACE/BODY,” Lima captioned a photo of Shankar. “As SRI SRI SAYS A MIND HAS NO FACE AND BODY, AND WITH THAT SAID YOU BECOME CLOSER TO REALITY AND THE TRUTH.”

She added a series of emojis to the caption, including a handful of hearts, a praying emoji, and a unicorn.

Shankar’s Art of Living Foundation is a volunteer-base humanitarian group, that works in special consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council. Founded in 1981, the foundation is spread over 156 countries — offering disaster relief efforts and educational programs focused on uplifting human values.

They often conduct “Art of Living” stress-relief courses — based heavily in meditation, yoga, and breathing exercises.

Lima may want people to see beyond her physical appearance, but that doesn’t mean she’s abandoning the modeling industry. In fact, she’s previously praised the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show for casting a range of models to participate — something she said should serve as an inspiration for young women struggling with self-acceptance.

“You have to be yourself,” Lima previously told PEOPLE when asked the advice she’d give anyone who compares themselves to the models on the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway. “Each one of us has our own thing going on that we bring to the runway, and we show it.”

“Just embrace yourself,” she continued, “because the minute you try to be something you’re not, you lose your identity.”