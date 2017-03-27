She Set Fire to the Rain! Adele Didn't Let a Downpour Keep Her from Performing in a Ball Gown

Adele is a consummate professional. Not that you really have a choice about the matter if you plan on singing the types of powerful, multi-octave-ranging ballads she does night after night for months on end in front of stadiums packed with hundreds of thousands of fans from all around the globe. But while we’ve always known that the “Hello” singer had some serious stamina, it seems we never quite realized just how committed she was to carrying off an exceptional performance, letting absolutely nothing stand in her way. Not even a torrential downpour brought about by Cyclone Debbie.

Performing in Auckland, New Zealand on Sunday in front of 40,000 people at Mt Smart Stadium during one of the last stops on her tour, it seems the singer got caught up in the midst of a little tropical rainstorm. The severe weather began to really rage in the midst of her concert causing Adele to repeatedly rush off stage in between songs to towel off her hair and face just so she could see. But even getting soaked to the bone couldn’t stop the Grammy-winner from showing up in her couture finest, a custom burgundy tulle off-the-shoulder evening gown from Zuhair Murad with a full ballroom skirt and covered in cascading sequins.

When we were young 🖼️#adele #adeleconcert #adeleauckland #mtsmartstadium #auckland A post shared by Nic Wang (@nicwon) on Mar 26, 2017 at 6:47pm PDT

At one point in the show, however, the relentless rain became even too much for Adele, who jumped at the offer from a kind fan to give her one of the plastic ponchos being passed out through the crowd.

A concert goer even managed to capture the exact moment the audience came to the singer’s rescue:

After mentioning how heavy it is to drag a soaking wet dress of that size up and down the stage, the singer noticed the proffered rainproof covering, exclaiming, “Oh, a poncho! Yes, please, I’d love that poncho!” Wedging her microphone into her cleavage, ripping the packaging open with her teeth and quickly putting on the pastel pink cover-up and rolling up the hood, which actually happened to go quite nicely with her gown.

Thank you for staying in the rain with us! @adele #adele #adeleconcert #adeleauckland #mtsmartstadium #auckland A post shared by Nic Wang (@nicwon) on Mar 26, 2017 at 4:11am PDT

And according to Newshub weather reporter Ingrid Hipkiss, Adele kept the poncho on as she used a T-shirt gun to launch shirts into the crowd.

Holy shit she's put a poncho on while she shoots tshirts in the crowd pic.twitter.com/EsfcwY713x — Ingrid Hipkiss (@ingridhipkiss) March 26, 2017

And as we learned from our former President and his inaugural interaction with a rain poncho, it’s only a matter of time before many memes inspired by this moment start to drop.

What do you think of Adele’s impromptu rain fashions? Sound off below!