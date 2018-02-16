Watch Beloved Olympic Figure Skater Adam Rippon Play a Hilarious Game of Celebrity Eyebrow Swap

American figure skater Adam Rippon has been one of the most popular (and celebrated) competitors on social media during the Winter Olympic Games. And if you’re already a huge fan of the 28-year-old athlete, prepare to fall even more in love with him after seeing his personality shine in a new video where he plays a hilarious game of “Celebrity Eyebrow Swap.”

The idea originated from one of Rippon’s viral tweets, stating, “I was recently asked in an interview what its like to be a gay athlete in sports. I said that it’s exactly like being a straight athlete. Lots of hard work but usually done with better eye brows.”

So, NBC generated a game for Rippon and where he had to guess which celebrities’ brows were Photoshopped onto a picture of himself. Watch it go down below.

"I look terrible without brows. I'm putting on a brave face." Celebrity Eyebrow Swap with @adaripp was the production we all deserve. 😂 pic.twitter.com/bTgWzNuXXp — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 16, 2018

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

“Because of this tweet, I don’t think I’ve ever talked about being gay or my eyebrows as much as I have in my entire life!” Rippon said at the start of the video.

First, Rippon’s brows were removed from his forehead, which had the figure skater freaking out.

“Ah! Oh my god! I feel so naked!” he laughed. “It’s so horrible! Well at least you’re putting some on me rather than taking them off for God sake. I look terrible without brows. I haven’t gotten past that. Like I am putting on a really brave face.”

Keep Following PEOPLE’s Complete Coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics

Then he had to guess who’s brows were Photoshopped on his face. “I’m thinking she’s heavy-handed on a brow pencil,” Rippon shared of the first alter photo, before guessing the brows belonged to Kylie Minogue.

But the famous arches actually belonged to Cara Delevingne. To see how well Rippon does guessing the rest of the brows swaps, watch the full video from NBC Olympics’ Twitter above.

When Rippon’s not competing on the ice in Pyeongchang, South Korea, the athlete is focused on breaking boundaries in the Olympic community. In 2014, Rippon made history by being the first openly gay athlete to ever compete for America in the Winter Olympics and has continued to be an advocate for the broader LGBTQ community on and off the ice.

RELATED PHOTOS: UPDATED! Must-See Celebrity Hair Changes

“To all those who tweet at me saying that they ‘hope I fail’, I have failed many times many times in my life,” he wrote on Twitter to all of his haters. “But more importantly, I’ve learned from every setback, proudly own up to my mistakes, grown from disappointments, and now I’m a glamazon bitch ready for the runway.”