Adam Levine Goes Back to Blonde Because 'My Wife Loves It'

He’s back to blonde!

The Voice judge and Maroon 5 frontman debuted a freshly dyed icy platinum blonde hair color when he appeared on last night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which he admitted was a “big step to take” after not being beach blonde for almost three years.

But when it came down to it, it was a no-brainer to dye his hair again, since Levine’s wife of nearly four years Behati Prinsloo gave her stamp of approval.

“My wife loves it when I do it,” Levine told Kimmel on the show. “I ran it by her, because I want her to want to… so of course but why would you do anything that would put you in a less than advantageous position when it came to the person you want to want to sleep with you?! You want that from them.”

Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty; WENN

Levine’s no stranger when it comes to making bold hair choices, from going blonde multiple times in the past to completely shaving it all off.

And although the star’s wife, who is currently expecting the couple’s second child, is into Levine’s lighter locks, the singer’s fellow judge on the voice, Blake Shelton has jokingly made fun of him in the past for his bleached hair.

“That’s Adam? I thought Meg Ryan was sitting in with us tonight for a second there,” Shelton said on The Voice when Levine showed off his new look.

“I don’t have an explanation,” the Maroon 5 singer said, defending his new coif. “I woke up. I had the day off and I thought I’d look like Shakira. My mom hates it. I kind of felt like that would happen.”