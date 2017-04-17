Adam Levine Shows Off His Eclectic New Dad Style, Dyes Hair Again

Nothing changes your entire life as you know it quite like a newborn. Not only does this new life form require a complete top-to-bottom home makeover in the form of tons of plush toys, pastels, mobiles, and safety locks on anything and everything, but it also requires ditching your arsenal of designer duds in favor of t-shirts and sweats you won’t mind getting covered in baby food and spit-up. And if anyone should know about the type of total personal transformation that accompanies a baby, it’s Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo who just had their daughter Dusty Rose six months ago. But the musician’s latest outfit proves that though his new daughter may have totally turned his life upside down, he hasn’t let it affect his rock and roll style sensibility all that much.

The Maroon 5 singer stepped out with his Victoria’s Secret model wife on Sunday in Malibu for an increasingly rare baby-free lunch date wearing a very laid-back look. So laid-back, in fact, that almost every single thing he’s wearing features a number of large rips and tears. But while all of his attire looks like it was taken straight from the back of Kurt Cobain‘s closet, his hair and mustache channeled pure ’70s rock in the form of Freddy Mercury.

Behati, on the other hand, gave a model-off-duty twist to her husband’s punk-tinged aesthetic in a very on-trend motorcycle cap, Sex Pistols t-shirt, black leather jacket, and faded blue jeans, accessorized with Adam Selman cat-eye sunglasses, a Balenciaga handbag, and Alexander Wang slip-ons.

Later that day, the pair proved once again that their baby by no means implies they’ve lost an iota of their edge, posting a photo on Instagram in which it appears that Prinsloo is enjoying a glass of wine with bottle in hand and Levine is rolling up something smokable while his hair is obscured by a shower cap and some kind of white substance. In other words, it seems The Voice coach is going peroxide blond once again, or perhaps he’ll throw us a curve ball and surprise everyone by going fire engine red in homage to Johnny Rotten.

