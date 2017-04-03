Maren Morris Dishes About Her Super-Short Cut: ‘The Worse It Looks, the Better It Looks’

Maren Morris’ new look at the Academy of Country Music awards on Sunday night is one that she’s been eyeing for months – and one that she has said made her a “new woman.” But now that she’s a week into the big chop, how is she feeling about it?

“I love it. I honestly used to have short hair, so I feel really myself with it, but it was just time for a change,” she told PEOPLE of her cut. “I just love when girls rock short hair because they can’t hide behind anything. I feel more empowered with short hair.”

Morris, 26, has rocked ombré waves — occasionally with super-long extensions — for most of her breakout country career, so her new look is quite a departure.

RELATED PHOTOS: See all the stars at the ACM Awards!

The “’80s Mercedes” singer said she’s been planning to get a haircut for “two or three months.”

“I didn’t want to cut it on a whim, so I definitely planned it with my hairdresser and we did it this week,” she said. “I felt good to be rid of it and we’re in the desert this week, so I didn’t want long hair down my back.”

She said her hair is now so much easier to maintain, and joked “the worse it looks, the better it looks.”

Morris attended with boyfriend Ryan Hurd, who now has longer hair than his girlfriend. Not that he’s complaining: “I love it,” the “Hold You Back” singer-songwriter said of Morris’ cut. “She doesn’t need to know my opinion on it, but I think it’s hot.”

Do you love her new look?