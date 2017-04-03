People

Maren Morris Dishes About Her Super-Short Cut: ‘The Worse It Looks, the Better It Looks’

By @TheMarkGray

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Maren Morris’ new look at the Academy of Country Music awards on Sunday night is one that she’s been eyeing for months – and one that she has said made her a “new woman.” But now that she’s a week into the big chop, how is she feeling about it?

“I love it. I honestly used to have short hair, so I feel really myself with it, but it was just time for a change,” she told PEOPLE of her cut. “I just love when girls rock short hair because they can’t hide behind anything. I feel more empowered with short hair.”

Morris, 26, has rocked ombré waves — occasionally with super-long extensions — for most of her breakout country career, so her new look is quite a departure.

Kevin Winter/Getty

Monty Brinton/CBS

The “’80s Mercedes” singer said she’s been planning to get a haircut for “two or three months.”

“I didn’t want to cut it on a whim, so I definitely planned it with my hairdresser and we did it this week,” she said. “I felt good to be rid of it and we’re in the desert this week, so I didn’t want long hair down my back.”

She said her hair is now so much easier to maintain, and joked “the worse it looks, the better it looks.”

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Morris attended with boyfriend Ryan Hurd, who now has longer hair than his girlfriend. Not that he’s complaining: “I love it,” the “Hold You Back” singer-songwriter said of Morris’ cut. “She doesn’t need to know my opinion on it, but I think it’s hot.”

