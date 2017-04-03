See How Kelsea Ballerini Pulled Off 4 ACM Awards Hair and Makeup Changes in Her Exclusive Photo Diary!

MAKEUP MADNESS

After Kelsea's skincare regimen, Deenihan started by applying the Murad Invisiblur primer to control shine throughout the (long!) night. Then she went in with the Armani Power Fabric Foundation because "leaves the skin with the perfect amount of coverage and keeps the skin looking fresh all night....even with four look changes!"

After contouring and highlighting with two Mark products, Deenihan added a thing veil of a La Prairie cream blush in Berry Glow. "It blends over powders seamlessly and really illuminates the skin," she says. For the chocolate-y smoky eye, she applied a deep brown from a Chanel quad all over the lid, up into the crease and below the lash line. "To highlight I took the Mark cream shadow and added it to the inner corners of the eye which really opens them," she says. A swipe of Mark nude lipstick completed her carpet look.