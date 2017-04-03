Aubrie Sellers Says Her Custom Nicole Miller Gown at the ACM Awards Was the ‘Nicest Outfit’ She’s Ever Worn

With all the sweet moments on the ACM Awards red carpet (like Thomas Rhett’s adorable “daddy mode” behavior) and the huge amount of stop-and-stare gowns (we’re looking at you Carrie Underwood and Nicole Kidman!), you may have missed the true fashion fairytale moment from country singer Aubrie Sellers. The 25-year-old daughter of Lee Ann Womack wore a custom Nicole Miller dress picked from five options to wear on Sunday night, and she shared the entire design process with PeopleStyle.

The songstress said she started the custom dress fitting process by getting on the phone with Nicole Miller to talk about her must-have details. “I told them that I only wear black,” Sellers tells PeopleStyle. “We talked through some of the stuff that I like and they sent me five sketches and they were all beautiful.”

And if she thought narrowing down the selection would be hard, it was nothing next to figuring out her own measurements. “I had to measure myself on the road, which I don’t know anything about. I actually went to a guy in Illinois and he only does suits but he helped me finagle it and took my measurements,” Sellers says.

Thanks to this mystery man in Illinois, when she received the dress it “fit like a glove,” she says. “I didn’t have to have anything done [to it].”

So how did she decide on the one-shoulder dress with sheer accents? She says it was because the positioning of the sheer panels was something she’s never seen before, plus, it matches her usual aesthetic: “I wear a lot of bodysuits and it fits the body really well. This is probably the nicest outfit I’ve ever worn.”

RELATED PHOTOS: See All the Stars Arriving at the 2017 ACM Awards

She thanked the brand on Twitter writing, “thank you SO much @NicoleMillerNYC for making this gorgeous custom dress for me!!”

Thank you!! and thank you SO much @NicoleMillerNYC for making this gorgeous custom dress for me!! https://t.co/8YDEow1H2C — AUBRIE SELLERS (@aubriesellers) April 2, 2017

Based on the fact that she’s already getting custom gowns this early into her career, we can definitely count on her to bring some serious style at the next red carpet awards show.

What do you think of her custom gown?