Will Stars Wear Black to the Oscars? How Celebrities Are Supporting Time's Up

If there’s been one major trend throughout awards season it’s that causes ruled the carpet. Specifically, Time’s Up and its fight against sexual harassment and workplace inequality in the entertainment industry and beyond.

At all five major award shows (the Golden Globes, SAG Awards, Grammy Awards, BAFTAs and BRIT Awards) attendees rallied together to support the cause through their clothes, beauty looks and accessories. Some events featured all-black ensembles, others suggested that stars wear white roses, but each celebrated the movement’s stand against misconduct and inequality.

So what do stars have in store for Hollywood’s biggest night? According to sources, celebrities won’t be donning all black for the Academy Awards this Sunday, but they will still incorporate creative ways to show support for the movement through their look.

According to stylists, attendees will still wear Time’s Up pins to show their support. (Time’s Up has created a wide range of merchandise including a $12 pin that many celebrities have donned, plus T-Shirts, totes, notebooks, stickers and a baby onesie with proceeds directly benefiting the Legal Defense Fund, which financially supports those fighting harassment across all industries.)

A stylist source confirmed that some celebs will also be donning Wear Orange to Prevent Gun Violence pins from the advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety in an effort to raise awareness about gun safety following the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17 people.

In anticipation of Sunday night’s red carpet, we created a brief retrospective of all the major social and political statements stars have made on the carpet at each award show.

Golden Globes Awards

One of the first major initiatives championed by the creators of Time’s Up (including Reese Witherspoon, Eva Longoria and 300 additional prominent women in the entertainment industry) was to encourage Golden Globe attendees to wear all-black looks to the show as a way to stand together to protest sexual harassment in Hollywood.

And just about every attendee abided by the dress code and even found other influential ways to show their support. For example, many brought other women as each other’s dates (Witherspoon walked the carpet alongside Longoria, while Michelle Williams brought activist Tarana Burke).

Men, including Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson, Chris Hemsworth, Kit Harrington and many more, donned black ensembles and sported a Time’s Up pin on their lapels.

Plus, some stars showed their solidarity through their beauty looks. Tracee Ellis Ross’ turban was a “celebration of our collective power as women,” she said, while Emma Stone’s makeup artist picked meaningful colors, including emerald and fuschia, for her client’s eyeshadow and lipstick.

SAG Awards

Though the SAG Awards saw many brighter, bolder dresses, stars continued to show their support for Time’s Up by wearing the pin proudly displayed on their gowns, lapels and even clutches as seen on Gina Rodriguez, Joseph Fiennes and Molly Shannon.

Grammy Awards

To support their colleagues in the movie industry, the group Voices in Entertainment wrote a letter to Grammy attendees calling on them to wear white roses to the award show. The group was formed by 15 women in the industry including Meg Harkins, SVP of Marketing at Roc Nation and Karen Rait, Rhythmic Promotion, Interscope/Geffen/A&M Records.

“We choose the white rose because historically it stands for hope, peace, sympathy and resistance,” the letter read.

Stars including Lady Gaga, Kelly Clarkson, Pink, Camila Cabello and many more all wore or carried white roses on the carpet, but a few attendees got creative when it came to showing their support.

Lorde stitched an empowering message from artist Jenny Holzer into the back of her gown that highlighted the themes of equality and perseverance. Julia Michaels colored in the rose tattoo on her hand. And Zayn Malik stitched a white rose appliqué into his Richard James notch lapel suit.

BAFTA Awards

Following the lead of the Golden Globes red carpet blackout, members of the British film industry also encouraged attendees to support Time’s Up.

The decision was further explained in a letter obtained by Page Six. “Inspired by the TIME’S UP movement in the US, we are working to continue the incredible movement this side of the Atlantic,” the letter read. “With BAFTA being the first major film awards ceremony in Europe this year, we feel it is important to make a statement to show global solidarity and that the issue is not being forgotten, and to join hands with people across all industries who have experienced inequality and abuse.”

And they chose to stick with the black hue for a few specific reasons.”Wearing black is a strong, unifying and simple statement – a physical and visual representation of our solidarity with people across all industries who have experienced sexual harassment and abuse or have been held back due to an imbalance in power. It is also the easiest color for the majority to wear and feel comfortable in.”

Many stars followed the dress code and continued to sport Time’s Up pins on their looks too.

BRIT Awards

And as the Grammy Awards, stars were asked to wear or carry white roses to the BRIT Awards and many got creative with their own interpretation. Some stars (like Millie Bobby Brown) carried a single white rose. Sam Smith found an enamel white rose pin to decorate his lapel. And Ellie Goulding kept her rose pristine, carrying it in its protective clear wrapping.

The 2018 Oscars ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4 and will be televised live on ABC at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.