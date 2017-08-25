M.A.C. Is Launching an Aaliyah Tribute Collection, Plus Nicki Minaj and Taraji P. Henson Have Makeup Coming Your Way

M.A.C. has always celebrated icons of industry in its campaigns. And the brand is keeping with tradition with not one, but three upcoming star-inspired collections that are bound to find a home in your makeup bag.

On Thursday, the beauty giant announced an upcoming makeup collection honoring the late singer Aaliyah, 16 years after her death.

“We admire Aaliyah because she was a not only an exceptionally talented artist but a risk taker and innovator who still influences the worlds of music, fashion and beauty,” Catherine Bomboy Dougherty, Senior Vice President, Global Communications, M.A.C. Cosmetics, said in a statement. “She continues to be a role model whose legacy inspires us all to follow our hearts. We are honored the family trusted MAC to bring Aaliyah and her fans’ vision to life.”

Aaliyah is truly one in a million — an unstoppable icon whose groundbreaking work in R&B music and film inspires us all. Today we join her countless fans in celebrating her with the announcement of the M·A·C Aaliyah collection. You made it happen! Stay tuned in 2018. #AaliyahforMAC @aaliyah_haughton_official A post shared by M·A·C Cosmetics (@maccosmetics) on Aug 24, 2017 at 7:01am PDT

The collection was finally announced after 26,218 fans signed a change.org petition in order to plea with M.A.C. to get on board. But you’ll have to hold off until next summer to get your hands on the M.A.C. Aaliyah launch as it’s hitting stores next summer.

“We worked closely with Aaliyah’s family to select products that are true to Aaliyah’s style and love for M.A.C,” said Dougherty. “The collection celebrates some of Aaliyah’s most famous looks from her iconic images, music videos and award show performances which will give consumers a nostalgic yet modern feel that celebrates her life and soul.”

This September, get nude with @nickiminaj! The queen of hip-hop releases two suggestive shades for M·A·C… with more surprises to come! Stay tuned. #MACxNickiMinaj A post shared by M·A·C Cosmetics (@maccosmetics) on Aug 22, 2017 at 10:02am PDT

In the meantime, M.A.C. has two other major collections to hold you over. After being involved with Viva Glam and launching her Pink Friday lipstick, Nicki Minaj is releasing a new collection with the brand, launching on September 21st. The star created two custom nude lipstick shades, Get Cheeky and Take Charge, which will fall into a collection of 24 additional nude shades.

And Taraji P. Henson is launching her second collection for the brand’s Viva Glam campaign, this time with a glistening coppery gold metallic shade, which comes in lipstick and gloss formulas. Both products will be available online and in stores on September 7th, All proceeds from this collection will be donated to the M.A.C. AIDS Fund.

Which collection are you most excited for? Sound off below.