Finding the perfect fit of anything can be complicated (and exhausting) but when it comes to finding the perfect winter hat it can nearly seem impossible. Which is why we’ve teamed up with the Design Director of Hat Attack, Cooper McManus, to help streamline the process and provide some tips on what to look for when shopping for one.

General Tips and Tricks:

To avoid static when wearing a beanie, opt for a heavier knit, like Deputy Style Director Alex Apatoff’s.



For those of you like our Writer-Reporter, Colleen Kratofil, who feel like you just don’t look good in hats, try a felt fedora (similar to Hat Attack’s Avery Style) or a slouchy beanie.



The fit of a hat shouldn’t be tight, but shouldn’t be loose enough to fall off.

When shopping for a hat your hair should be down. Make sure to try multiple of the same style — as often, the size can vary even if they appear to be the same.



Tips for Shopping for Beanies:



Tips for Shopping for Brimmed Hats:

OVAL FACE SHAPE: Cooper recommends a high crown to make the appearance of your face look longer. Avoid round crowns or wide crowns which accentuate roundness, like our Social Media Editor, Lindy Segal’s hat.