11 Celebs Who Totally Rebelled Against Dressing for the Weather
ARIEL WINTER
Not even a Los Angeles heatwave can keep the Modern Family actress from rocking a whole lot of leather during a night out — even if temps exceeded 90 degrees.
MARY-KATE & ASHLEY OLSEN
Temps may have jumped from 50 degrees to a sweltering 90 in N.Y.C., but these two city dwellers seemed totally unfazed by the sudden meteorological about-face, taking on the hot weather in plenty of layers.
JUSTIN BIEBER
It may have reached a tepid 61° in L.A. in December, but that didn't stop the "Company" crooner from bundling up in his larger-than-life fur coat while out and about. We're guessing the Biebz had major FOMO considering the east coast is currently experiencing below-zero temps.
KEKE PALMER
The freezing N.Y.C. temps can't touch Palmer, who rocked a beach-ready ensemble with the utmost confidence while surrounding New Yorkers layered up.
BELLA HADID
What we imagine going through Hadid's head: "Oh, it's 17° in N.Y.C., you say?"
GIGI HADID
Nothing can come between the model and her need to put her rock-hard abs on display — not even frigid winter weather.
KIM KARDASHIAN WEST
We are 99.9 percent certain that the Kardashian krew doesn't have sweat glands. Case in point: The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star's ribbed rayon sweater dress, which she paired with denim-over-the-knee Yeezy boots — in 90°+ heat.
KENDALL JENNER
While the supermodel had the right idea when she opted for a crop top during the blistering summer heat, Jenner also chose to wear an all-black ensemble that included wide-legged pants and long-sleeved jacket.
KYLIE JENNER
Truth: Jenner finds suede thigh-highs just as summer appropriate as a pair of Tevas.
DAKOTA JOHNSON
The Fifty Shades Darker actress is cozy as ever in an oversize blazer, loafers and jeans during a 95° day in N.Y.C.
RIHANNA
Proof that Rihanna doesn't believe in weather apps: The singer-actress opted for a puffer jacket while making her way through N.Y.C. in August.