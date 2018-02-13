Dakota Johnson's Thongs Were Superglued to Her Body While Filming Fifty Shades Freed

The eye-catching love scenes in 50 Shades Freed may look sexy, but filming them was just the opposite for Dakota Johnson.

The 28-year-old actress spilled some behind-the-scenes secrets of making the third and final installment of the film franchise in an interview with Marie Claire published on Monday.

Turns out, though she an costar Jamie Dornan spent three movies playing lovers, those sex scenes were always difficult. “It’s never easy,” she said. “It’s not casual and it’s not fun.”

Part of that challenge might have to do with the fact that she had to wear strapless thongs that covered her unmentionables — undergarments that needed to be superglued to her body.

“I had these sort of strapless thongs that had glue on them. It’s not glue, but it’s sticky. They’re, like, basically if it were a nipple pastie, but underwear. But it’s only sticky at the top, it’s not sticky the whole way,” she said. “It would also come off because the adhesive would wear out, so then they would superglue it to my body so that it wouldn’t fall off. And I would wear two of them.”

“It’s not painful, I mean, it’s barely anything. But I guess you have some sense of being covered,” she added. “It’s f—— bizarre.”

Dornan, 35, didn’t have it much easier — wearing a “little pouch” to cover his genitals. “It’s super not glamorous,” Johnson joked. “It’s really unsexy.”

Of all the films, the hardest scene to film came in 50 Shades Freed, taking place (where else?) in Christian Grey’s infamous Red Room.

“I was handcuffed with my arms and legs to the gate. It’s like a fence thing that comes down. And I was blindfolded,” she recalled. “And it was kind of shocking, because I didn’t realize that no matter how prepared or rehearsed I was, when your senses are taken away like that, you can’t control the way your nervous system will react. So, it was really tricky to navigate that scene. It was kind of difficult.”

To help things along though, Johnson and Dornan worked with a “sex advisor.”

“Jamie mostly had an advisor that was on set for the first film, not so much for the second. Then we just had people who specialized in knowing how things work, like how to use certain tools and toys,” she said.

“There’s a certain method. It’s very intricate and the details are really important,” Johnson continued. “The rules are also really important. We didn’t want to go make a movie about something we didn’t research to the bone. So to really honor the BDSM community and we did it the right way.”

They also turned to alcohol.

“Most of [our preparation] is just really figuring out exactly how were are going to accomplish the scene beforehand, so that there’s not a lot of waiting around while we’re both vulnerable,” she said. “But, if something is very, very difficult, it’s sometimes necessary to have a shot of something strong beforehand.”

50 Shades Freed is in theaters now.