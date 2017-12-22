JONATHAN GROFF

The Mindhunter star picked out his festive threads at the Lancaster County Walmart for Live with Kelly & Ryan's "holiday sweater party" episode. "I was drawn to this sweater because I wanted to keep it classy with this bowtie,” he said on the show. "And there’s this ball attached and what I thought was so sweet when I bought it, is that it came with an extra ball, just in case this one falls off."