3 Star-Loved Denim Styles That Should Be in Your Closet This Fall

It’s time to upgrade your denim wardrobe! Give your go-to jeans a little refresh with these updated classics that have become favorites of Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Jennifer Aniston. And yes, we know: Shopping for the perfect pair of jeans is tedious. That’s why we rounded up styles that are easy to wear and fit great.

The High-Waist Skinny Jean

Some may refer to this style as the “mom jean,” but don’t let the nickname fool you — they are surprisingly flattering! The waistband accentuates the smallest part of your waist and the long torso and straight leg of the pant elongates you, making you appear taller and leaner. This style of jean is great for when you’re going for a more polished look (especially when the jeans are not distressed). Style them with a crisp button-down with the front tucked in and heels like Kendall Jenner did, and top with a blazer for an office-appropriate look.

Shop The Look! Marciano Stiletto No. 97 Jeans, $148; guessbymarciano.com

The Distressed Boyfriend Jean

This jean is perfect to throw on when you actually want to be wearing sweatpants. The loose fit of this style makes them super comfortable, making these a weekend go-to and airport favorite for celebs. Not only are they comfy, but they’re also extremely versatile. Throw them on with a tee or sweater and sneakers for a weekend coffee run or dress them up like Jennifer Aniston did with a pair of strappy sandals, a structured bag and silk blouse if you want to dress them up a bit.

Shop The Look! American Eagle Tomgirl Jean, $49.95; ae.com

The Cropped Skinny Jean

The skinny jean got a makeover and we’re into it. Since the resurgence of this fit in the early aughts, this style has been everywhere. Let’s be honest, there was actually a time where you wouldn’t be caught dead in anything but, and this jean isn’t going anywhere. The updated style now hits a few inches above your ankle, allowing you to take a note from the celebs and show off your shoes. Stars including Gigi Hadid have been spotted wearing this new skinny with statement heels and booties like the leopard pair she is wearing in the above image. Get excited, shoe lovers!

Shop The Look! LOFT Modern Vintage Straight Jeans, $79.50; loft.com