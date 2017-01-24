10 Times 2017 Shaped Up to Be the Most Naked Year Yet

A few brave stars are doing their part to progress a years-long movement toward the normalization of entirely sheer clothing, and we are here for it.

Most recently, Bella Hadid attended the Dior Masquerade Ball in Paris looking stunning in a floor-length gown with a fully see-through top, defying societal pressure to cover her nipples.

As fellow sheer-enthusiast Kendall Jenner has put it, “I really don’t see what the big deal is with going braless. I think it’s cool and I really just don’t care! It’s sexy, it’s comfortable and I’m cool with my breasts. That’s it!”

In addition to wearing sheer tops and gowns, stars are exposing more skin on the red carpet, wearing plunging necklines and snapping scandalous mirror belfies. (This is a 2017 trend we whole-heartedly support.)

We now present the most almost-nude moments of 2017 … featuring Jenner and Hadid prominently, of course.

1. When Hadid’s gown to the Dior ball was see-through.

Freeing the nipple goes best with a glass of champagne.

2. When Jenner rocked black star pastes in Paris.

We could not be more thrilled that pasties have made a comeback.

3. When Hadid and Jenner joined nearly naked forces, and Hadid “wore” a tasteful emoji pasty.

A NIGHT OUT WITH MY SEXY BIRDS, HOT SANDWICH @kendalljenner @bellahadid @givenchyofficial #lemagnifique #aftershow A photo posted by riccardotisci17 (@riccardotisci17) on Jan 22, 2017 at 8:11am PST

Emojis are clothes, too.

4. When Hadid paired a sheer top with a black jacket.

Sexy can be modest, too.

5. When Selena Gomez wore a barely-there thong and captured the look in her mirror.

Gomez has revolutionized the mirror selfie — find someone else to take the photo so your hands are free for maximum posing.

6. When Kylie Jenner rang in the New Year in a barely there mesh swimsuit while on vacation with Jordyn Woods and Tyga.

In fact, every one of Jenner’s sexy swimwear looks on the vacation qualify as “barely there.” (Girl wore four swimsuits in two days.)

7. When Sofia Vergara hit the Golden Globes red carpet in a dazzling, cut-out gown that had us questioning how it all stayed together.

The Modern Family star found a way to make long sleeves sexy in this Zuhair Murad Couture design.

8. When Kim Kardashian West and Jenner broke the world record for most elaborate dress cut-outs while filming their Ocean’s Eight cameo.

Sheer elegance.

9. When Mandy Moore (and more!) worked plunging necklines on the Globes red carpet.

Gravity has officially been disproven.

10. When Kendall paired a mesh top with a super-cropped knit tube top.

We have a feeling we’re going to be seeing a lot more variants on this look throughout the year.

Are you a fan of the all-over sheer trend? Share below!