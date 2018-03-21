Style
10 Beauty Products That Smell as Good as Fancy Perfumes
Sometimes the best scents don’t sit on your vanity in fancy glass bottles. In celebration of National Fragrance Day, we rounded up our favorite beauty product smells, from tropical sunscreen to luxe shampoo to the classic moisturizer that transports us back to our teenage years
JERGENS ORIGINAL SCENT
Whether it brings back childhood memories or or you simply just love it, there's nothing better than slathering Jergens' original, almond-scented lotion all over your body.
Buy It! Jergens Original Scent Dry Skin Moisturizer, $7.54; walmart.com
ORIBE GLAZE
Oribe's products give new meaning to turning heads. From the brand's cult-favorite texturizing spray to the shampoos and conditioners, each formula coats your hair an equally sexy scent. But for the best staying power, turn to a mask or this color-saving gloss, which, according to associate beauty editor Jillian Ruffo, holds the scent on your hair until you wash it off.
Buy It! Oribe Glaze for Beautiful Color, $58; nordstrom.com
OUAI WAVE SPRAY
Celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin received so many rave reviews about the scent of her signature Ouai wave spray that she gave the people what they wanted: she bottled it, creating three eau de parfums using the fragrances from her products. “My friends are my guinea pigs; they have been wearing all of these forever,” she says.
Buy It! Ouai Wave Spray, $26; sephora.com
KENRA SHAMPOO
This shampoo "smells like a very sophisticated, fancy perfume," says Style and Beauty Director Andrea Lavinthal. And according to a representtive from the brand, it's a crowd favorite -- for the scent alone.
Buy It! Kenra Platinum Color Charge Shampoo, $25.91; amazon.com
BATISTE DRY SHAMPOO
It seems ironic, but a few sprays of Batiste's "Wild" scented dry shampoo has the power to leave hair smelling better than when it was just washed.
Buy It! Batiste Dry Shampoo in Wild, $11.77; amazon.com
CHANTECAILLE ROSEWATER
If your favorite fragrances are ones with notes of roses, this hydrating and ultra-soothing face mist, made with pure rosewater, deserves a spot in your beauty product arsenal.
Buy It! Chantecaille Pure Rosewater, $74; nordstrom.com
PHYSICIAN'S FORMULA BUTTER BRONZER
Don't have an beach getaway on in your future? A few swipes of this bronzer in the morning will not only give you a vacation-worthy glow, but the scent is also capable of transporting you to a "tropical island," according to Beauty Editor Jackie Fields.
Buy It! Physician's Formula Butter Bronzer, $10.09; amazon.com
MOROCCANOIL TREATMENT
The "musky vanilla but not overly sweet" scent of Moroccanoil's treatment is just one of this product's benefits, according to Style and Beauty Assistant Kaitlyn Frey, who swears by the original formula for its strand-smoothing benefits.
Buy It! Moroccanoil Treatment, $34; sephora.com
TOO FACED CHOCOLATE BAR
If you ever wanted to make your face smell like candy, Too Faced's Chocolate Bar eye shadow palette will take care of that in the best way possible.
Buy It! Too Faced Chocolate Bar, $49; sephora.com
HAWAIIAN TROPIC SUNSCREEN
The quickest way to find yourself on a beach, watching the waves with a piña colada in hand: close your eyes and take a whiff of Hawaiian Tropic's signature papaya, mango and passionfruit scent.
Buy It! Hawaiian Tropic Antioxidant+ Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50, $11.20; amazon.com