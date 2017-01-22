Pro Baseball Players Yordano Ventura and Andy Marte Die in Separate Car Crashes

Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura and former major league infielder Andy Marte both have died in separate traffic accidents in the Dominican Republic Sunday, authorities confirmed to the Associated Press.

Ventura died on a highway leading to the town of Juan Adrian, highway patrol spokesman Jacobo Mateo told the outlet. It is unclear if he was driving.

The Royals confirmed the news of the 25-year-old pitcher’s death on their Twitter.

“Our prayers right now are with Yordano’s family as we mourn this young man’s passing,” Royals general manager Dayton Moore said in the statement. “He was so young and so talented, full of youthful exuberance and always brought a smile to everyone he interacted with. We will get through this as an organization, but right now is a time to mourn and celebrate the life of Yordano.”

Members of the team also mourned his loss on Twitter.

“I am still in disbelief,” wrote fellow pitcher Matt Strahm. “I am going to miss you Ace! The clubhouse won’t be the same without you.”

First baseman Eric Hosmer shared a photo with his teammate on Instagram from the locker room.

“ACE I love you my brother,” he captioned the image. “I’m in disbelief and don’t know what to say. I love you ACE.”

According to AP, Marte was driving a car that struck a house along the highway between San Francisco de Macoris and Pimentel.

Marte was an infielder who had played with the Atlanta Braves, Cleveland Indians and Arizona Diamondbacks, MLB.com reported.

“Words can’t express the emotions from the loss of our client Andy Marte. Gone too soon. A great person on and off the field,” Marte’s agency, J.M.G. baseball, said on Twitter.

“Sad to learn of Andy Marte’s death this morning,” the Indians wrote on Twitter with two photos of the 33-years-old athlete. “He was a genuine person who always greeted you with a warm smile.”