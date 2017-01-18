Yankees Surprise Fans and Serve Sandwiches as Part of Winter Warm-Up

The New York Yankees are working to build excitement for the 2017 season by sending players out in the community.

This week, young players and veterans alike are serving sandwiches, visiting retirement communities and surprising season ticket holders as part of the team’s Winter Warm-Up 2017 campaign.

On Monday, catcher Gary Sanchez surprised longtime season ticket holders Michael and Cecilia Warren at their home in Manhattan. The 24-year-old gave the couple, who have had season tickets since 2002, a Yankees gift pack that included batting-practice field passes and autographed memorabilia, MLB.com reports.

Later that afternoon, Sanchez headed to a Bronx deli where he got behind the counter to prepare sandwiches and then posed for photos with fans.

“It’s exciting to go into the neighborhood and spend some time with people around us,” Sanchez, who is from the Dominican Republic, told reporters through an interpreter, according to the New York Times.

Our #NYYWinterWarmup has begun! Today @ElGarySanchez joined our neighborhood deli to meet some fans! Follow this hashtag to follow the fun! pic.twitter.com/F4DVfYSD8k — New York Yankees (@Yankees) January 16, 2017

On Tuesday, outfielding prospect Clint Frazier joined a group of players in visiting a senior center and an elementary school.

The four-day event is intended to introduce the new Yankees to the community and boost ticket sales. After four seasons without a playoff victory, average home attendance has been on the decline, as has viewership on the Yankees’ YES network.