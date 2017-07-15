It’s one thing to find out your show is cancelled. It’s another to find it out from a tweet.

But that’s what happened to WWE Talking Smack hosts Renee Young and Daniel Bryan, who learned Friday on social media that their 20-minute studio talk show that aired Tuesday nights following SmackDown Live would be no more.

On Friday, the WWE confirmed the news first reported by PWInsider that the weekly series was canned, explaining that the previous Tuesday’s episode was the last. Instead, the network plans to air the program following special pay-per-view events. “We continuously review WWE Network’s programming line-up based on a variety of factors, including viewership and subscriber research,” they said in a statement, PWInsider reported.

Debuting in August 2016 on the WWE Network, Talking Smack gave WWE superstars a forum to expand their characters beyond the ring. The unscripted panel program became acclaimed by fans for its unique format, many reacting to the chemistry between Young and SmackDown GM Bryan.

Fans were outraged on Twitter Friday — though their reactions were not nearly as surprising as Young and Bryan’s.

“Hmmm that’s one way to get the news,” Young wrote, responding to a fan who tweeted his disappointment.

Hmmmm that's one way to get news. https://t.co/sNIYUZfD7N — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) July 14, 2017

She then retweeted a GIF of herself from the show, throwing a box of cookies behind her back.

Bryan appeared to be a little more angry.

“I come online to support #SamiForSyria and find this out,” he wrote, again responding to a fan who tweeted him the news. “I’m the GM!!! Nobody tells me anything!!!”

I come online to support #SamiForSyria and find this out. I'm the GM!!! Nobody tells me anything!!! https://t.co/Dup7nBKvss — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) July 14, 2017

Their frustration was met with support from WWE personalities too — including Real World: Back to New York alum Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, who tweeted “RIP #TalkingSmack I enjoyed the freedom this show gave @wwe talent to showcase what they could do. @ReneeYoungWWE brought the best out of all.”

RIP #TalkingSmack I enjoyed the freedom this show gave @wwe talent to showcase what they could do @ReneeYoungWWE brought the best out of all — The Miz (@mikethemiz) July 15, 2017

Young thanked Mizanin on Twitter — later telling fans, “Really disappointed about #TalkingSmack. We tried to make that show great. Guess I’ll go back to welcoming my guest at this time..”

Really disappointed about #TalkingSmack. We tried to make that show great. Guess I'll go back to welcoming my guest at this time. — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) July 14, 2017

Talking Smack‘s cancellation comes amid changes for the network, which recently removed pyrotechnics from its shows. It also comes months after the WWE canned a similar program called Raw Talk, which aired Monday nights on the network after the three-hour live WWE Raw show.

Once Bryan’s appearances became less frequent, the show began to suffer. Add in the fact that the show was bumped until 11 PM to make way for 205 Live and Talking Smack was always swimming upstream in the battle for viewership.

The WWE told PWInsider that like Talking Smack, Raw Talk will also be back as a recap show following the brand’s respective pay-per-view shows.

Only on live weekly show remains on the WWE Network — 205 Live, which airs immediately after SmackDown. Unlike the other shows, it features WWE’s cruiserweight competitors.