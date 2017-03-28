WWE Star Paige After Nude Photo Hack: I Had Days Where I Wanted to Physically Harm Myself

World Wrestling Entertainment star Saraya-Jade Bevis, best known as Paige, is turning personal anguish into empowerment after her private photos were hacked and leaked on the Internet.

On Monday, the former Divas champion opened up about the pain she felt after the photos were released in a lengthy statement posted to Twitter.

“I made a big mistake. Huge. I put trust in the hands of someone that took advantage of a young girl years ago,” wrote Paige, 24. “It was my mistake and I’ll always take responsibility. ”

Last week, Paige revealed on the social media network that her “personal and private photos” were shared publicly without her consent.

“The one thing that was the hardest was thinking ‘my husband is gonna leave me’ ‘my family will disown me’ but I’m blessed beyond words to have a family and a husband that stuck by me because they know who I am,” wrote Paige. “They know I’m not a bad person and they held my hands through hell.”

She continued, “But we are human. Unfortunately people don’t see it that way when they are behind a keyboard. They don’t think that we have feelings or that we don’t suffer. Not only was I a victim of viral humiliation but a victim of cyber bullying.”

Paige admitted that she “had days where I wanted to physically harm myself,” but said she now wants to take this “massive negative” and turn it into something positive.

“We wanna bring those people to justice and also take down the ones who are trolls, with the lack of a better term,” she said.

FROM COINAGE: These Athletes Are Only Getting Richer After Leaving the Field

The statement came the same day that Paige’s partner Alberto El Patron – whose real name is José Alberto Rodríguez – announced on Instagram that they are set to wed on Wednesday.

He issued a charge to the haters, writing, “[It] doesn’t matter how many times you try to break us… is not gonna happen.”