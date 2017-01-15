WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy ‘Superfly’ Snuka Dies at 73

Friends, family and fans are mourning the loss of WWE hall of famer Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka, who has died at the age of 73. His daughter Tamina Snuka, a WWE star in her own right, confirmed the news on social media on Sunday.

Snuka is best known by his nickname “Superfly,” derived from his signature move, the Superfly Splash. His high-flying offensive moves during the “golden age” of pro wrestling earned him a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame in 1996.

In December 2016, Snuka’s lawyer told the New York Daily News that Snuka was in hospice care in Florida and had six months to live. In 2015, Snuka was accused of murdering his girlfriend Nancy Argentino in 1983 in Allentown, Pennsylvania, but wasn’t arrested or charged until 30 years later, according to Rolling Stone. A judge ruled that he was unfit for trial due to his mental health and dismissed charges against him on Jan. 3, according to Lehigh Valley Live.

On Sunday, professional wrestler and actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared a tweet announcing Snuka’s death. “Our family @TaminaSnuka asked me to share the sad news that her dad Jimmy Snuka has just passed away. Alofa atu i le aiga atoa. #RIPSuperfly,” Johnson wrote.

The Samoan phrase in Johnson’s tweet directly translates to “love the whole family.”

The Fiji-born pro wrestler was also remembered by his family. Tamina shared a touching Instagram post to announce her father’s death shortly before Johnson’s tweet.

Tamina, one of Snuka’s four children, captioned a photo of herself holding hands with her father on a hospital bed, “I LOVE YOU DAD #FOREVERMYDAD #RestWell #FamiliesAreForever #BestDad #SnukaLegacy.”

Hulk Hogan also shared a message on Twitter, and wrote, “RIP Superfly. Only love HH.”

The WWE also tweeted out their condolences, writing, “BREAKING: WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy ‘Superfly’ Snuka has passed away,” with a photo of the wrestler in his heyday.