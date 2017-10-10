WWE SmackDown! Live commissioner Shane McMahon is battling multiple injuries after a stunt gone wrong.

The 47-year-old longtime wrestling personality found himself in the ring at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Sunday, battling longtime rival Kevin Owens, 33.

While the two exchanged their fair share of headbutts and clothesline dives on the floor and on top of the SmackDown!‘s “Hell in a Cell” cage, all went wrong when McMahon jumped from the top of the structure and down 20 ft. to the ground in an effort to knockout Owens.

Instead it was McMahon who was knocked out cold from the fall, slamming through the announcer tables and lying motionless for a few seconds on the floor as WWE coworkers and medical responders rushed to his side.

Of course it’s not the first time McMahon has involved himself in an over-the-top stunt. Known for his high-risk moves, previous falls including leaps from the WWE’s Titantron and a similar “Hell in the Cell” dive at WrestleMania 32.

Still, this fall left SmackDown! viewers stunned.

In the aftermath of the stunt, WWE released a statement about McMahon’s health.

“SmackDown LIVE Commissioner Shane McMahon has been taken to a local medical facility after leaping from the top of Hell in a Cell and crashing through an announce table during his brutal Falls Count Anywhere Hell in a Cell Match against Kevin Owens,” the statement read.

“A preliminary report has determined that Shane may be dealing with multiple injuries, including neck trauma, fractured ribs and a dislocated shoulder,” it continued. “While nothing has been confirmed at this time, WWE.com will continue to monitor Shane’s condition.”

McMahon, who is a part-time professional wrestler and minority owner of the WWE, has been working with the WWE since he was 15, filling merchandise orders in the warehouse of his four-generation wrestling family (his father is WWE Majority Owner/Chairman/CEO Vince McMahon). His mother, Linda McMahon, ran for president last year and is currently the Administrator of the Small Business Administration under President Donald Trump.

Though being a wrestler is just one of the jobs he’s done in the WWE, the role has paid off for him. He holds titles from the European Championship and the Hardcore Championship, and has wrestled in previous WWE Pay Per View main events.

Earlier this year, McMahon was also one of two people who survived a helicopter crash when it made an emergency landing off the shore of New York’s Gilgo Beach.