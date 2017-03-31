WATCH: Hockey Game Kiss Cam with a Twist: Woman Proposes to Her Boyfriend

Now that’s a kiss cam moment we want to see on replay.

An unsuspecting man got the surprise of his life at the Grand Rapids Griffins hockey game in Grand Rapids, Michigan, this week when he and his girlfriend popped up on the big screen … and then she popped the question.

The pair was featured as part of the kiss cam, and shared a sweet smooch to the tune of Faith Hill’s “This Kiss.”

Things didn’t end there, however: Next, the text “Anthony will you marry me?” flashed on the screen before the camera cut back to the couple, where the woman sunk down to one knee.

She presented her boyfriend with a ring box, and with a kiss – and a high five – he said yes!

The crowd erupted in cheers as the commentator noted, “We may have just seen a first here.”

Add this one to the kiss cam hall of fame!