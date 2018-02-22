'Yeeessssssss!!!' Social Media Reacts to U.S. Women's Hockey Team's Electrifying Gold Medal Win

In a thrilling victory, the U.S. women’s hockey team emerged as victors Thursday in the Winter Olympic tournament final after beating out their longtime Canadian rivals to finally take home the gold.

And social media users were almost excited as the players following their down-to-the-wire win.

The gold medal game, in Gangneung, South Korea, was the latest installment in the recurring rivalry for first place between the American women and their northern neighbors. And fans and athletes alike ran to their keyboards to congratulate the team for finally ending Canada’s winning streak.

“Congrats @TeamUSA #womenshockey way to give us heart palpitations just before bed woot woot @usahockey #GOLD #Olympics,” actress Elizabeth Banks tweeted.

Former Olympic figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi shared a photo of the athletes embracing in a group hug. She simply wrote: “Yeeessssssss!!! Congratulations @TeamUSA #womenshockey on GOLD!!!”

Kongratz to the US women’s hockey team!!!!!!!!! — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) February 22, 2018

Maddie Rooney is a rockstar. Some money saves down the stretch #USAvsCAN #womenshockey — George Atsaves (@GAtsaves) February 22, 2018

We have the Canadian fan (@jmrtobin) with us who ended up in the same section at the women’s hockey game as @hodakotb and @alroker! pic.twitter.com/3SadoFx3FD — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 22, 2018

The game, which was already a nail-biter, was even more nerve-wracking for the teams (and the viewers) as the tournament marked the fifth time the teams have played each other for the gold since women’s hockey was introduced at the Olympics in 1998. Suffering back-to-back losses in 2010 and 2014, the U.S. had come up short for years — until Thursday.

“Nothing makes me feel more patriotic than the US winning a gold medal. So proud of #womenshockey #TeamUSA

hockey

#Pyeongchang,” one tweeter wrote after the win, also sharing a photo of the team with their gold medals.

CONGRATULATIONS to the US WOMENS HOCKEY #GOLD medal winners and the amazingly talented #Canadian Women who put up an amazing fight! Couldn't have asked for a better game! #USAvsCAN #PyeongChang2018 #womenshockey #WinterOlympics2018 pic.twitter.com/yPAlauVENJ — Nick Walden Poublon (@NWPinPDX) February 22, 2018

Another added: “Four decades ago, American Olympic Hockey became the harbinger of the end of the Cold War. 38 years to the day, I believe that our American Olympic women’s team are the catalyst of better times ahead. Past Begone! #TeamUSA

#womenshockey #USA

My Nation. Well done, Women!”

Emotions ran high as Canada overtook the U.S.’s 1-0 lead with two successful goals. However, a late-game shot by the U.S.A shootout followed and, in the end, the U.S. came out on top, 3-2, all thanks to a fake-out shot from forward Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson.

“Oups I did it again.”

-Not just a Spears hit song from the 90’s. Apparently also

a badass hockey shot…and…and twins! #WomensHockey #TeamUSA — Andrew Broering (@AndrewBroering) February 22, 2018

One social media user praised Lamoureux-Davidson’s move and nodded to the team’s twin power (Lamoureux-Davidson’s twin sister, Monique Lamoureux-Morando, is also a forward on the team).

““Oups I did it again.” -Not just a Spears hit song from the 90’s. Apparently also a badass hockey shot…and…and twins! #WomensHockey #TeamUSA

,” the tweeter wrote, using the famous Britney Spears lyric to praise the women.

After Lamoureux-Davidson’s shot, Goalie Maddie Rooney then blocked the Canadians’ last shot in the shootout, clinching the win.

“This is a dream come true, I wish you could be in the locker room to experience and witness the power that is in this room,” forward Hilary Knight told TODAY after the win. “It’s such an incredible experience to go along this journey with all these women.”

Lamoureux-Davidson told reporters shortly after the game: “I’m digging the new necklace we got today and [I’m] going to keep it on for a while, then I’ll find a safe spot at home.”

The 2018 Winter Olympics are airing live on NBC. To learn more, visit teamusa.org.