U.S. Freeskier Brita Sigourney Earns Bronze in Halfpipe, Reigning Champ Maddie Bowman Fails to Medal

American Maddie Bowman failed to defend her 2014 gold medal in the freeski halfpipe after she fell on all three runs during the final on Tuesday in PyeongChang, but teammate Brita Sigourney earned bronze.

Bowman’s final run started well, but she didn’t stick the final landing and took a rough fall. Bowman wiped out on the final run on all three attempts. She was in tears after her final run.

Sigourney won the bronze medal in the event after finishing with a score of 91.60. Team USA’s Annalisa Drew finished with a score of 90.80, good for fourth.

Canada’s Cassie Sharpe won the gold medal, while France’s Marie Martinod won silver.