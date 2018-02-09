Sizzling Tonga Flag Bearer Goes Shirtless Again for the Olympics — This Time in Freezing Temps

Everyone’s favorite hunky Tongan is back — and despite the frigid temperatures Pita Taufatofua is shirtless once again.

The 34-year-old Polynesian athlete was back in all his oily glory at the opening ceremony of the 23rd Winter Olympics as the teams entered the massive stadium for the Parade of Nations, once again carrying the flag for Tonga.

Wearing a traditional outfit from his nation, the athlete was once again greased up and sans top as he proudly hoisted his nation’s flag.

Taufatofua shocked the world in 2016 when he revealed that he would give taekwondo a rest and pick up cross-country skiing to compete in the Winter Games.

“I wanna show people who aren’t into sport or are having struggles in their life, that they can do something completely new, completely out of their comfort zone, and enjoy that journey and get somewhere with it,” he previously told PEOPLE.

“I’ve put on the skis for four minutes, three minutes, just for some of the press release and that sort of thing, but I’ve never really put skis on in my life!”

Tonga, a Polynesian kingdom made up of around 170 islands, is known for their strong rugby team — but Taufatofua said he knows he can make a name for himself in skiing.

“If I go into training, doesn’t matter what sport, the mentality will always be to train as though I’m chasing down that gold medal,” he explained.

“People say, ‘Man you’re crazy!’ It’s like yeah, I am, but you can be crazy and you can achieve as well. And that’s what I want to show people. I want them to come on the journey, and I want them to be a part of this as well.

“But make no mistake, I’m going to be hunting down that gold medal!”

Taufatofua first caught the world’s attention at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro when he carried his country’s flag shirtless, completely oiled up and rocking a shell necklace.

The athlete started a GoFundMe page to raise money for ski equipment and travel expenses.

