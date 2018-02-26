Team USA Says Farewell South Korea! See the Best Goodbye Posts
Team USA athletes are making their way back to the states after spending more than two weeks competing on snow and ice at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea. They're bringing some 23 Winter Olympic medals (nine gold, eight silver and six bronze). With the closing ceremony taking place on February 25, many of the Olympians took to social media to showcase their hardware and say goodbye to South Korea and their incredible journey.
Skier Mikaela Shiffrin, 22, is coming home with two medals: one gold and one silver. Shiffrin posted a picture of herself to her Instagram page with a farewell note to the 2018 Winter Olympics. “What a mind-boggling, incredible, whirlwind it has been the last 3 weeks. It’s hard to believe #pyeongchang2018 has already come and gone (minus a few last events)!!” she wrote. “With moments of victory, moments of *defeat*, and everything in between, I’m walking away with a huge smile!”
Superstar Lindsey Vonn walked away with a bronze medal in the downhill final in her first Games since the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver. “Loved the energy that everyone brought to closing ceremonies. It was a privilege to walk with all of these amazing athletes,” she wrote on Instagram for a picture showing her hanging out with snowboarder Nick Baumgartner.
Vonn, 33, has also hinted that PyeongChang would be her final showing in the Winter Olympics. Continuing her farewell message, Vonn posted one more picture thanking South Korea for the memories. “Goodbye Korea👋🏻 Thank you for the memories and for welcoming us with open arms," she wrote. "Now it’s back to the US of A!
Snowboarder Gus Kenworthy posed with figure skating BFF Adam Rippon at the Winter Olympics closing ceremony on February 25. “Two weeks ago, at opening ceremonies, we met and a friendship began. Today, at closing ceremonies, it ends,” Kenworthy sarcastically said. “Adam, please stop calling me. You're honestly starting to get [very] clingy and I can't anymore.”
Figure skaters Alexa and Chris Knierim captured the hearts of the nation with their poetic and passion-filled routines on the ice. Though they didn’t take home a medal, Alexa took to Instagram to express how special the Games were to her. “Thanks for the memories, South Korea. You are so special to me,” she wrote. “Life long dream.”
When Olympians earn a medal, they are also given a medal to present to their coach, called the Order of Ikkos. With the Games over, Rippon posted a picture of himself presenting the medal to his overjoyed mother after his coaches couldn't make it to the ceremony.
Figure Skater Nathan Chen, who made a comeback at the Winter Olympics even though he had a series of disappointing performances, did not leave empty-handed: he posted a picture of the bronze medals his group won in the team event. “Thank you to every member of this INCREDIBLE team for backing me up and letting me leave this place with some hardware,” he wrote.
Mirai Nagasu posed for a triumphant picture posted to her Instagram showing off the bronze medal she won in the team event. Nagasu became the third female American to land a triple axel at the Olympics.
Kikkan Randall is all smiles in her Instagram picture from the closing ceremony. Randall became the first American woman to earn an Olympic medal in cross-country skiing. " I guess all good things come to an end," she wrote. "#Pyeongchang2018 was one to remember!"
David Wise successfully defended his 2014 Freestyle Skiing gold medal, earning a 97.20 on his third showing after falling during his first two runs. "Closing ceremonies at the Winter Olympics was bittersweet," he wrote in an Instagram post. "Sweet because it has been an amazing Olympics, but bitter because we have to say goodbye to some great new friends. Such an honor to be a part of @TeamUSAwith these rad individuals!"
