Team USA Says Farewell South Korea! See the Best Goodbye Posts

Skier Mikaela Shiffrin, 22, is coming home with two medals: one gold and one silver. Shiffrin posted a picture of herself to her Instagram page with a farewell note to the 2018 Winter Olympics. “What a mind-boggling, incredible, whirlwind it has been the last 3 weeks. It’s hard to believe #pyeongchang2018 has already come and gone (minus a few last events)!!” she wrote. “With moments of victory, moments of *defeat*, and everything in between, I’m walking away with a huge smile!”