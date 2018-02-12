All the Medals Team USA Has Won at the 2018 Winter Olympics — So Far!

They’re going for the gold — and silver and bronze!

By @dianapearl_

Posted on

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

GOLD: RED GERARD

For what: Slopestyle snowboarding
When: Feb. 10

Andreas Rentz/Getty

SILVER: CHRIS MAZDZER

For what: Luge
When: Feb. 11

JEON HEON-KYUN/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

GOLD: JAMIE ANDERSON

For what: Slopestyle snowboarding
When: Feb. 11

Jamie Squire/Getty

BRONZE: U.S. FIGURE SKATING

For what: Figure skating team competition
When: Feb. 11

