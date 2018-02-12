All the Medals Team USA Has Won at the 2018 Winter Olympics — So Far!
GOLD: RED GERARD
For what: Slopestyle snowboarding
When: Feb. 10
SILVER: CHRIS MAZDZER
For what: Luge
When: Feb. 11
GOLD: JAMIE ANDERSON
For what: Slopestyle snowboarding
When: Feb. 11
BRONZE: U.S. FIGURE SKATING
For what: Figure skating team competition
When: Feb. 11
