Shirtless Man in a Tutu Who Crashed Winter Olympics Identified as Serial-Streaker

Move over Alina Zagitova. Step aside Mirai Nagasu. And yes, even Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, please take several seats for a moment.

There’s a new act in town, and it’s this guy, the Olympics streaker who crashed the festivities in PyeongChang, South Korea, Friday wearing a bubblegum pink tutu and sock with a monkey on it.

The invader arrived on the ice after the Men’s 1,000-meter Speed Skating event, and while he didn’t attempt any quads, triple axels or death spirals like the world’s fiercest figure skating competitors who came before him, he is a man with a ponytail and a message.

Inked on his chest were the words “PEACE AND LOVE.” At least he waited until the event was over, and wants everyone to get along. So if judges gave points for good intentions, perhaps he’d nab some of those.

This isn’t his first big ticket disruption.

The man was quickly identified as Mark Roberts, a U.K.-based man with a plan who has pulled stunts like these at more than 500 events including the right after the controversial Super Bowl XXXVIII halftime show starring Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake.

He even crashed the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games. Also in a tutu.

See the Olympic streaker video for yourself.

The internet has thoughts because when you arrive on such a widely viewed scene looking like that, it’s just what happens.

God give me the confidence of this man https://t.co/8PKxUoMBsK — Andrea González-Ramírez (@andreagonram) February 23, 2018

😂 Was definitely down the sad writer rabbit hole on this novel today, debating whether to just shelve it and go into hibernation…but then I saw there was a streaker at the Olympics, and you know what? That guy didn’t give up on his dreams! 😂😂 #PeaceAndLove pic.twitter.com/TcJlS2Mezv — S.M. Roffey (@Songmaiden) February 24, 2018

So that professional streaker spotted at the #Olympics is none other than Mark Roberts from the UK. He has streaked in 22 countries at 562 events including Super Bowls.

My new hero 😂 pic.twitter.com/c2au8OoqjZ — troy (@ChuckKnox12) February 24, 2018

I see trees of green, red roses too

I see monkey pouches for me and you

And I think to myself what a wonderful world https://t.co/eTIdw7re1p — Bobby George (@rag_lake73) February 24, 2018

Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear tutus. https://t.co/nP3o5iBdMG — [gobsmacked] (@nwchap) February 24, 2018

A strange way to deliver a message of peace and love. But still a nice thought. https://t.co/b7dJdTeku5 — Jean Elle (@nbcjeanelle) February 24, 2018

This Bob Dylan-esque Soy Bomb 2018 Streaker is my Spirit Animal. #Olympics pic.twitter.com/ayk5psA9Mt — Power VO (@PowerVoiceOver) February 24, 2018

Some compared the invasion of the “Soy Bomb Guy” at the 1998 Grammy Awards.