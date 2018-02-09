All the Best Photos from the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony
The 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang were off to a stunning start on Friday — here are all the best photos from the opening ceremony!
Posted on
More
1 of 10
Welcome to Pyeonchang!
In frigid temperatures and under the watch of spectators around the world, South Korea opened the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang Friday night — or Friday morning here in the U.S. — with a joyous ceremony centered on peace.
2 of 10
Meet Soohorang the White Tiger
The colorful, culture-filled ceremony featured a group of young kids who appeared to embark on a journey through South Korea’s rugged mountains with Pyeongchang’s official Olympic mascot, Soohorang, a white tiger.
3 of 10
Story Time in PyeongChang
In the opener, the children encountered several other creatures, and danced alongside other characters in the sweet storyline. The 2018 opening ceremony followed in the tradition of the mass spectacle marking previous such openers at the Games in Rio de Janeiro; Sochi, Russia; London and others.
4 of 10
A Music-Filled Tribute to South Korea
A group of drummers stunned the crowd as they played along with a bevy of surrounding performers at the ceremony. The crowd roared as the drummers showed off their skills and, in the end, the musicians’ costumes transformed into the South Korean flag.
5 of 10
'A Fairy Tale in the Winter'
Though details had been kept largely under wraps, opening ceremonies customarily trace the history and culture of the host country. Yang Jung-woong, who directed the opener, reportedly teased beforehand that it would “be like a fairy tale in the winter. It’s a fantasy, which children see as a dream.”
6 of 10
Everyone's Favorite Hunky Tongan is Back!
Despite the frigid temperatures Pita Taufatofua was back in all his shirtless, oily glory at Friday's opening ceremony. Wearing a traditional outfit from his nation, the 34-year-old Polynesian athlete was once again greased up and sans top as he proudly hoisted his nation’s flag during the Parade of Nations.
7 of 10
Team USA Arrives
U.S. Olympians marched into PyeongChang Olympic Stadium with wide smiles on Friday during the ceremonial kick-off of the Games. The group added a special touch to the opening ceremony as South Korea showcased its culture through performance and spectacle on the world stage.
8 of 10
American Flag Waves in PyeongChang
Leading the U.S. crew in the Parade of Nations was Olympic luger Erin Hamlin — the first U.S. athlete to win an Olympic singles luge medal. With at least 240 U.S. athletes competing at the 23rd Winter Olympics, Hamlin carried the flag with the largest U.S. contingent ever.
9 of 10
U.S. Athletes (and Their Americana-Inspired) Duds
The U.S. athletes sported Americana-inspired outfits provided by Polo Ralph Lauren at the event. The ensemble featured slim-fit moto jeans, fringed cowboy gloves, a tricolor wool knit sweater, a navy bandana and brown suede mountaineering boots with red laces.
10 of 10
A Bright Return to South Korea
Pyeongchang 2018 marks the second time South Korea has held an Olympics. The Games were last held in the Asian country nearly 30 years ago, in 1988, according to the Washington Post. That year, Seoul hosted the Summer Olympics. Officials celebrated the return with a beautiful light show just as the opening ceremony began.
See Also
More
More
Sizzling Tonga Flag Bearer Goes Shirtless Again for the Olympics — This Time in Freezing Temps
Team USA Arrives at the 2018 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony as VP Mike Pence Looks On
Welcome to Pyeongchang! South Korea Braves the Cold with a Fun, Cultural Opening Ceremony
Learn How the Crowd Is Braving the Freezing Temperatures at the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony
Here's How You Can Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony on TV and Online