All the Best Photos from the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

The 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang were off to a stunning start on Friday — here are all the best photos from the opening ceremony!

Julie Jacobson/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Welcome to Pyeonchang!

In frigid temperatures and under the watch of spectators around the world, South Korea opened the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang Friday night — or Friday morning here in the U.S. — with a joyous ceremony centered on peace.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Meet Soohorang the White Tiger

The colorful, culture-filled ceremony featured a group of young kids who appeared to embark on a journey through South Korea’s rugged mountains with Pyeongchang’s official Olympic mascot, Soohorang, a white tiger.

Charlie Riedel/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Story Time in PyeongChang

In the opener, the children encountered several other creatures, and danced alongside other characters in the sweet storyline. The 2018 opening ceremony followed in the tradition of the mass spectacle marking previous such openers at the Games in Rio de Janeiro; Sochi, Russia; London and others.

Valery SharifulinTASS via Getty Images

A Music-Filled Tribute to South Korea

A group of drummers stunned the crowd as they played along with a bevy of surrounding performers at the ceremony. The crowd roared as the drummers showed off their skills and, in the end, the musicians’ costumes transformed into the South Korean flag.

Matthias Schrader/AP/REX/Shutterstock

'A Fairy Tale in the Winter'

Though details had been kept largely under wraps, opening ceremonies customarily trace the history and culture of the host country. Yang Jung-woong, who directed the opener, reportedly teased beforehand that it would “be like a fairy tale in the winter. It’s a fantasy, which children see as a dream.”

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Everyone's Favorite Hunky Tongan is Back!

Despite the frigid temperatures  Pita Taufatofua was back in all his shirtless, oily glory at Friday's opening ceremony. Wearing a traditional outfit from his nation, the 34-year-old Polynesian athlete was once again greased up and sans top as he proudly hoisted his nation’s flag during the Parade of Nations.

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Team USA Arrives

U.S. Olympians marched into PyeongChang Olympic Stadium with wide smiles on Friday during the ceremonial kick-off of the Games. The group added a special touch to the opening ceremony as South Korea showcased its culture through performance and spectacle on the world stage.

Vadim Ghirda/AP/REX/Shutterstock

American Flag Waves in PyeongChang

Leading the U.S. crew in the Parade of Nations was Olympic luger Erin Hamlin — the first U.S. athlete to win an Olympic singles luge medal. With at least 240 U.S. athletes competing at the 23rd Winter Olympics, Hamlin carried the flag with the largest U.S. contingent ever.

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

U.S. Athletes (and Their Americana-Inspired) Duds

The U.S. athletes sported Americana-inspired outfits provided by Polo Ralph Lauren at the event. The ensemble featured slim-fit moto jeans, fringed cowboy gloves, a tricolor wool knit sweater, a navy bandana and brown suede mountaineering boots with red laces.

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

A Bright Return to South Korea

Pyeongchang 2018 marks the second time South Korea has held an Olympics. The Games were last held in the Asian country nearly 30 years ago, in 1988, according to the Washington Post. That year, Seoul hosted the Summer Olympics. Officials celebrated the return with a beautiful light show just as the opening ceremony began.

