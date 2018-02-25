WATCH: Olympic Snowboarder Nearly Collides with Squirrel on the Slopes

Nick Romano
February 25, 2018 10:15 AM
This story originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly

Daniela Ulbing’s Olympic dreams were put in jeopardy by one daredevil squirrel with a death wish.

The Austrian snowboarder was competing in the parallel giant slalom event in PyeongChang, South Korea on Saturday when the furry bandit rushed the slope.

Ulbing remained calm as she strategically maneuvered around the animal, which froze for a beat in front of the athlete weaving down the path. Then it bolted before becoming road kill.

Ulbing, meanwhile, finished on top of her heat. So take that, pesky squirrel!

Watch the rodent’s death-defying moment above.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now