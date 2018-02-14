Olympic Snowboarder Yuto Totsuka, 16, Took a Nasty Fall and Everybody Is Hoping He's Okay

Japanese snowboarder Yuto Totsuka had a scary crash during the 2018 Winter Olympics men’s halfpipe snowboarding final on Tuesday, resulting in paramedics bringing the 16-year-old off the course on a stretcher.

The TV commentators described Totsuka’s fall as one of the worst they’ve ever seen. Olympics fans across the Internet quickly shared similar sentiments, with well-wishers offering the Totsuka sympathy and hopes for a speedy recovery.

“Scary scene at the halfpipe. Medics tending to Japan’s Yuto Totsuka, who bounded off the lip and fell all the way down the pipe face-first. He was moving, but getting dragged off on a stretcher,” the Washington Post’s Adam Kilgore wrote on Twitter. A reporter for the New York Times said the crowd was “stunned in silence.”

“Really hope the kid is okay. he’s just 16 years old and that was one of the worst crashes i’ve ever seen. really hope for the best for the kid,” a Twitter user named Cameron Brady wrote in response to Totsuka’s crash.

Totsuka was taken to the hospital for CAT scans to examine what officials described as a hip injury.

Scary crash for JPN’s Yuto Totsuka. Too far out of the pipe high up and hits the lip before falling to the flat bottom. So he fell probably 35ish feet and smacked the pipe in there. He sat up on his own but is coming down in the sled. — Rachel Axon (@RachelAxon) February 14, 2018

OUUUUUUUUCH — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) February 14, 2018

Team Japan's Yuto Totsuka takes an awful fall, paramedics take him off halfpipe. We hope he is OK. ☹️ #WinterOlympics2018 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 14, 2018

I’m not gonna retweet Yuto Totsuka’s crash because it’s one of the most horrible ones I’ve seen. Nothing but good vibes for him. Nothing but good vibes. #snowboard #Halfpipe #yutototsuka — Asphalt + Trail (@asphaltandtrail) February 14, 2018

Well that was the worst first aid response I’ve EVER seen.. get down to your athlete and help him get off the course!!!! Poor Yuto Totsuka!!! #PyongChang2018 — Lannie (@lanniechantelle) February 14, 2018

Yuto Totsuka took one of the hardest falls i’ve seen ever. I hope he’s okay, hes legit just a kid — sab🌹 (@ayeitssab) February 14, 2018

— With reporting from Sean Gregory in Bongpyeong.