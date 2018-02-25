From a Coma to the Olympics: How an American Snowboarder Rebounded in Less Than 4 Years

Snowboarder Aaron “A.J.” Muss had only been out of his medically-induced coma for two days when he decided that it was time to leave the hospital.

“I wouldn’t let them put me in a wheelchair and wheel me out,” Muss, a 23-year-old New Jersey native, tells PEOPLE. “I walked out. I wouldn’t do it any other way. Unfortunately I didn’t walk myself in, but I was walking myself out.”

That was in April 2014. In January of that year, Muss had injured his shoulder while practicing but put off treating the injury so as to continue competing in his chosen discipline of parallel slalom and giant parallel slalom snowboarding.

On April 21, 2014, he finally got surgery.

Two days later, due to complications from a hole in his heart that no one knew was there, Muss collapsed at home and was rushed back for emergency care before eventually being placed in a drug-induced coma for five days, from which he awoke early on April 30, 2014.

Within four months, Muss was back on the snow, where he had been a familiar sight since first trying snowboarding as a toddler. A month after that, he was in the swing of pre-season training.

And on Saturday (Friday night stateside) — less than three years after he got back on that board — Muss competed in the 2018 Winter Games in South Korea.

Though he did not make the podium, he said a few days before his event that he didn’t plan on stopping now.

“Absolutely I’m going to keep going,” he said. “I’ve got another Olympics in me.”

Aaron "A.J." Muss

Muss in the hospital in 2014 Everett McEwan

A Harrowing Health Episode

Muss’ story is a story about one thing: becoming an Olympian, which he calls his “No. 1 goal in life.”

Surviving a serious health scare and subsequent coma, and the months of recuperation that followed, did not ever deter him from that plan — except a little.

“I doubted it for maybe 30 seconds,” he tells PEOPLE. “If I ever said this accident didn’t make me second-guess my life choices, that would be a lie. It did for a moment, but a brief, brief moment.”

Muss’ connection to snowboard traces back to when he was about 2 and a half years old, which was when he first got onto a snowboard. His mom was a skier; snowboarding was something his dad did.

While Muss says now that he isn’t a fan of the cold and “the snow is hit or miss for me,” he has “always loved snow sports.”

“I love the feeling I get when I snowboard race,” he says. “That’s really what I keep going back to.”

He was an early teen when he first started making money at it but that was never where he imagined himself, out in the future as a wealthy snowboarder. He pictured himself as an Olympian.

And then came 2014. That January, while practicing (something he still loves to do), Muss injured his shoulder when he caught an arm in one of the training gates as he slid down the snow, faster and faster. Imagine: “My body kept going and my arm didn’t,” he says.

It was painful, sure, and it resulted in him continually dislocating his shoulder through that season (he estimates it happened “four or five more times”), but he decided he had to finish his season rather than risk being out of commission to heal.

Muss in the hospital in 2014 Everett McEwan

That April, at last, he had an operation on his shoulder. The doctors performed a Latarjet procedure, essentially sealing his shoulder into place so that it would not dislocate again. This was in Colorado, on April 21, 2014.

Two days later, Muss began experiencing complications from a postoperative pulmonary edema. Essentially, he says, a previously undetected hole in his heart had opened, drastically cutting down on the oxygen levels in his blood.

He says first responders assumed he was overdosing, given his age and symptoms, and when they forced him to gag it burst another hole — this one in his lungs.

He was rushed to a hospital but could not be stabilized; from there, he was set to be flown by helicopter to a trauma center in Denver, though incoming snow forced them to take an ambulance. That’s when his heart stopped.

He was revived and, in Denver, was stabilized and then placed in the coma from which he awoke before sunrise on April 30, 2014. That moment he says — all alone in his hospital room, his mother sent home by other relative to sleep — was “probably the scariest thing I’ve ever been through.”

He’d been restrained in the bed so he wouldn’t attempt to remove the tubes and machines attached to his body. As a result, his shoulder was in “excruciating pain.”

Looking back now, he still thinks about his mom, who he says was put through the worst experience watching his surgery complications and coma, the doctors saying then that they did not know what kind of person would wake up in his body.

“I shouldn’t feel bad, but every single day I feel bad for putting her through this,” he says.

The Road to Healing

After all that, almost immediately after waking from the coma, Muss was back on his feet. His intubation tube was removed on May 2 (his mom’s birthday).

Not long after, he was back on the snow.

“Every single person who’s ever loved me or supported me was 100 percent supportive of my decision,” he says. “I’m a very nice person, but I’m a very stubborn person.”

There were other options, such as a surgery to seal the hole in his heart. That would have meant an end to his athletic career and his hope of one day becoming an Olympian. Needless to say, he did not take it.

The 2014 episode left him with brain damage and recovery has had its challenges: Walking was hard, because it was hard to breathe; the way he talked was impaired and he is still working on his reading and writing. Faces and names are also difficult and he has some short-term memory loss.

“My first month back on snowboards was really hard,” he says. “I would take one or two runs, maybe. I was really self-conscious about my speech.”

Aaron "A.J." Muss AJ Muss/Twitter

By mid-September of that year, he’d been medically cleared to compete as normal and took to the glaciers in Austria.

“I’m the type of person that when I lie down on my deathbed I want to say, ‘I shouldn’t have done it,’ rather than, ‘I should have done it,’ ” Muss says.

The snowboarding season after his coma, he won more races on the North American circuit than any single competitor before him, making the podium in all but one and coming in first in all but four.

Among other things he says he was empowered by his newfound mental strength and an attitude about embracing the moment — “you only live once.”

Muss says now he is happy to talk about his story: “It’s not to get attention, it’s to share the fact that everyone has their problems in life, and everyone can overcome anything.”

“If anyone can take anything from this, it’s that find something that your passionate about, that you love, and chase it,” he says.

