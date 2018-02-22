Ice Dancing Champ Scott Moir Hands Out Beer, Achieves 'Peak Canada' During Women's Hockey Final

Ice dancing champion (and viral sensation) Scott Moir showed off his patriotic side on Thursday as the U.S. and Canadian women’s hockey teams battled for the gold in the Winter Olympic tournament final.

Moir, who took home a gold medal earlier this week with partner Tessa Virtue — as the pair made headlines for their mysterious relationship status — showed up to root for Team Canada at the nail-biter of a gamer, and achieved “peak Canada” while drinking beer and heckling the refs.

“Oh my god Scott Moir holding a beer screaming at the refs I love Canada I feel this country in my bones,” one social media user tweeted.

Photos and video footage of the display showed Moir, 30, holding a cup of beer as he criticized the referees, yelling, “Are you kidding me? Wake up?” In other shots, the athlete is shown offering a cup of beer to other watchers, as he’s dressed head to toe in Team Canada gear.

“Moir remains a hero…just passing out beers!” a Twitter user wrote alongside a video of Moir.

Keep Following PEOPLE’s Complete Coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics

Another person tweeted: “Scott Moir, beer in hand, just giving the refs the gears here in this #CANvsUSA gold medal match is peak Canada.”

Even Virtue caught wind of Moir’s antics, and joked in a tweet: “My reaction when I didn’t have my partner-in-crime at the “mandatory” exhibition practice today

SO happy at least one of us could be there to cheer on our girls! I’m with you in spirit!!!!”

My reaction when I didn’t have my partner-in-crime at the “mandatory” exhibition practice today 🤣 SO happy at least one of us could be there to cheer on our girls! I’m with you in spirit!!!!! 💪🏻🇨🇦❤️👏🏻 https://t.co/4Yr6AD6T89 — Tessa Virtue (@tessavirtue) February 22, 2018

Moir remains a hero…just passing out beers! 🇨🇦🙌🍺 pic.twitter.com/mjfLh0lgit — Tim Micallef (@tim_micallef) February 22, 2018

The gold medal game, in Gangneung, South Korea, was the latest installment in the recurring rivalry for first place between the American women and their northern neighbors. Much to Moir’s dismay, the U.S. women’s hockey team emerged as victors — beating out their Canadian rivals in a shootout for the gold.

“Keep your head up girls @TeamCanada, what a game!” Moir tweeted after the event. He wrote in a follow-up post: “You know how I feel about shoot outs in a gold medal game…”

RELATED: ‘Yeeessssssss!!!’ Social Media Reacts to U.S. Women’s Hockey Team’s Electrifying Gold Medal Win

You know how I feel about shoot outs in a gold medal game… — Scott Moir (@ScottMoir) February 22, 2018

Keep your head up girls @TeamCanada, what a game! — Scott Moir (@ScottMoir) February 22, 2018

The disappointing defeat comes just days after skaters Moir and Virtue grabbed gold in the ice dancing final. The stars opened up about their performance —and their relationship — during an interview withHoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie of Today.



“Your chemistry’s undeniable. Twitter’s exploding. They want you guys to be a couple,” Kotb told the pair before Guthrie chimed in, “We kind of do, too.”

RELATED VIDEO: USA Winter Olympians Reveal Who They Would Want to Be Stranded on a Desert Island With

Virtue responded: “Well, that’s such a compliment that you feel that when you watch us skate. We love performing together. We love storytelling, especially with Satine and Christian in the Moulin Rouge! program. That was really close to our hearts. We knew we wanted to skate to that music.”

The 2018 Winter Olympics are airing live on NBC. To learn more, visit teamusa.org.