The Ultimate Wing-Woman! Sally Field Is Pushing Her Son to Date Adam Rippon

Sally Field is trying to create a love connection between her son and Adam Rippon.

On Friday night, Field’s son Sam Greisman, 30, revealed on social media that not only did he have a crush on an Olympic athlete, but also that his mom had offered him “some really helpful advice” on how to take things to the next level.

Sharing a text message conversation with his 71-year-old mother, Greisman was careful to blur out any text that might identify who the athlete was, leaving only Field’s response.

“Sam…he’s insanely pretty. Find a way,” she wrote.

Just some really helpful advice from my mom on how to deal with my Olympic crush. pic.twitter.com/shYCXwNOMf — sam greisman (@SAMGREIS) February 17, 2018

But just hours later, the actress decided she would take matters into her own hands and reach out to her son’s crush herself.

Retweeting her son’s exact same message, Field went one step further and addressed the message to the 28-year-old figure skater.

Since Rippon has yet to publicly responded to Field’s tweet, it remains to be seen whether Field can add matchmaker to her extensive resumé.

Sally Field (left) and Sam Greisman Kevin Winter/WireImage

One thing that Rippon has cheekily addressed now that he’s in the public spotlight is the fan chatter around his posterior.

“There’s been a lot questions to whether I compete with butt pads on and I’d like to set the record straight and let it be known that no, it’s just my real butt. Thank you for your interest, comments, and concern. Love you,” Rippon tweeted on Dec. 9.

He elaborated further on this important issue during an interview with Access Hollywood ahead of the games.

“It is all natural, yes,” Rippon said, adding that he decided to post the above tweet after a debate on social media.

“One time someone said, ‘Oh you skated so well but were the butt pads necessary?’ And I was like, hmm, alright, I’ll let it slide. And then someone tried to defend me and they were like, ‘Well, they’re probably there for safety!’ and I was like oh boy. We need to clarify something,” he added.

