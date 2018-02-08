Here's How You Can Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony on TV and Online

NBC’s primetime coverage of the Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, will kick off Thursday night with the start of the figure skating team competition. But if you tune in and kick yourself because you missed the much-anticipated Opening Ceremony, don’t worry — that isn’t happening until the following morning stateside.

For U.S. viewers who want to watch how things unfold in real-time, the event will be live-streamed online starting at 6 a.m. Friday on the NBC Sports website and app. (Korea is 14 hours ahead of the East Coast, which means 6 a.m. Friday is 8 p.m. local time.)

This will be the first time the Opening Ceremony will be streamed live for those in the U.S. For viewers in the United Kingdom, the Games will be available on BBC TV and digital platforms.

NBC’s Katie Couric and Mike Tirico (taking over for the now-retired Bob Costas) will be stepping in to cover the festivities from PyeongChang Olympic Stadium, which seats 35,000 and was built specifically for the opening and closing ceremonies.

While American television viewers won’t be able to catch the Opening Ceremony fully live — although Today will be airing reports from PyeongChang that morning— NBC will broadcast a delayed replay of the ceremony for primetime viewers starting at 8 p.m. E.T. on Friday.

The Opening Ceremony of the 23rd Winter Olympics will feature a grand parade of the dozens of countries competing in the Games, and it’ll be South Korea’s chance to showcase their culture through performance and spectacle on the world stage.

This year, in an highly anticipated gesture, athletes from both South and North Korea will be marching under one unified flag during the ceremony. It’s being touted as an important step in relations between the two feuding countries, and also symbolizes the power of sport.

This will all lead to the lighting of the Olympic torch, which will signal the official start of the Games.

For Team USA’s opening ceremony entrance, Ralph Lauren is providing Americana-inspired outfits that will feature slim-fit moto jeans, fringed cowboy gloves, a tricolor wool knit sweater, a navy bandana and brown suede mountaineering boots with red laces.

The 2018 Winter Olympics will air live starting Feb. 8. To learn more, visit teamusa.org.