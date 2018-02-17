The “quad king” reigns.

Eighteen-year-old U.S. figure skating champion Nathan Chen rebounded on Saturday from back-to-back disappointments in his first two Olympic skates to land six quadruple jumps in a single routine — something that no one here has ever done before.

It was a fitting finale to his last competitive appearance at the PyeongChang Winter Games.

After finishing his free skate, the crowd in South Korea’s Gangneung Ice Arena roared to their feet for a standing ovation as Chen appeared visibly pleased, even relieved, in the middle of the rink.

Gold medalist Tara Lipinski, providing commentary for NBC, declared, “He’s superhuman.”

Such a quad-heavy performance earned him a score of 215.08, which combined with his middling short program score of 82.27, gave Chen a total of 297.35 in the men’s event — strong enough for the No. 1 spot so far (as the competition continues into Saturday afternoon local time).

Chen spoke to NBC after his skate and said his disappointing earlier results actually helped him feel more comfortable.

“I think honestly, putting down such a rough short program took all the pressure away from me,” he said. “It was just me on the ice enjoying the crowd and soaking in the Olympic experience.”

He added: “I wanted to leave here satisfied and I certainly am.”

Nathan Chen about his six-quad free: "I already fell so many times… I just decided to go out there and throw down and see what happens." #PyeongChang2018 pic.twitter.com/e5TwDMrhBC — Nick McCarvel (@NickMcCarvel) February 17, 2018

Chen landed cleanly on five out of the six quads (slipping on another but still fitting in all four rotations) and told NBC he had been quietly working on delivering the surprise six quads, noting that “everything fully came together.”

Speaking to reporters after leaving the ice, he said, “I already fell so many times … I just decided to go out there and throw down and see what happens.”

After his skate, the kudos poured in online from skating royalty.

Chen – Complete package good for you. This is who we waited for. Like Beyonce you're back on the stage — Dick Button (@PushDicksButton) February 17, 2018

REDEMPTION! @nathanwchen Throws down a PHENOMENAL Free Skate. So happy for him!

He did it! #courage #awesome — Scott Hamilton (@ScottHamilton84) February 17, 2018

The Salt Lake City native’s Saturday competition, which aired Friday night into Saturday morning stateside, will wrap up his first Olympics on a positive note after a series of surprising errors marred his first two appearances, seemingly getting worse the longer he skated.

Considered Team USA’s best hope for a figure skating gold medal before heading to South Korea, Chen fell last week during his short program in the skating team event.

In a reprisal of that routine on Thursday, Chen fell again — and then again. Afterward he told reporters he “made as many mistakes as I possibly could have.”

“It was rough again,” he said then. “I still need some time to think about it. It happens, and I guess I try to move on from here.”

It remained unclear how Chen would recover just a day after his free skate, having already claimed he had corrected himself from the first short program to the second and then turning in an error-prone performance.

But pull it off he did, proving the worth of the “quad king” nickname that has followed him around in headlines (and as a star of NBC’s Olympics promotion).

